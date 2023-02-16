Students Sidharth Malhotra and Varun Dhawan strike a pose with better halves Kiara Advani and Natasha Dalal

Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani grabbed all the limelight ever since the two got hitched for life. These two tied the knot on February 7 at Jaisalmer’s Suryagarh Palace amidst the presence of close friends and family. Their extended celebration went on with a reception in Delhi and then a star-studded one in Mumbai. From Alia Bhatt to Ananya Panday, we saw a lot of celebrities at the Mumbai reception. Today, we got our hands on a beautiful picture of Sidharth and Varun posing with their better halves at the Mumbai reception and we bet this Student Of The Year reunion will make you happy. Varun Dhawan-Natasha Dalal attend Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani’s reception

In the picture which is going viral, we can see the gorgeous couple Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani pose together with Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal. Varun and Sidharth made their bollywood debut together with Alia Bhatt in Student Of The Year. These two share a great bond and their smiles are proof that they are loving this reunion. Varun looks dapper in a white shirt and white blazer which he paired with black pants while Natasha opted for a lavender lehenga choli. Sidharth and Kiara on the other hand opted for a monochrome outfit. Check out the post:

Karan Johar reacts on signing 3 film deal with Sidharth Malhotra-Kiara Advani According to reports doing the rounds on the internet, Sidharth Malhotra and Kiara Advani signed a three-film contract with Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Reacting to the media’s question on whether the filmmaker signed a three-film contract with the couple, Karan Johar replied, “Not at all.” This clear message settles all rumors about the claim. A source close to Dharma Productions also dismissed such rumors and stated that Sidharth and Kiara are so close to Karan that they do not need to sign a contract. He added, “The couple never discussed money or contracts with Karan before they were married. Why should they do so now? All he has to do is ask them. And they will be a part of any film he offers them.”

