From studying drama to dance training, here's all you need to know about Suhana Khan ahead of her debut

and 's daughter Suhana Khan will sooner rather than later make her appearance on celluloid. All of 21, the young star kid has been prepping for her big break by learning all aspects of filmmaking and acting. Pinkvilla had exclusively revealed in August that Zoya Akhtar will be launching Suhana into show-biz.

The project will be based on Archie comics for Netflix India and Suhana will most likely be taking the lead role. A source had informed Pinkvilla, "Zoya has been working on the Indian adaptation of the International comic book, Archie, for the digital giant, Netflix. It’s a teenage story and she has been on the lookout to get multiple young actors on board to play a bunch of friends. While casting is still underway, she has found one of her central characters in Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana. While Suhana has done a couple of short films before, Archie would mark her official foray into the world of show-biz."

Looks like the project will take some time before it goes on floors and official announcements are made. Until then, here's everything you need to know about before her big web debut.

Education

Born in 2000, Suhana Khan is 21-years-old and a Gen-Z. As Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, the young star kid has been in the limelight since she her childhood. She completed her schooling years from the upscale Dhirubai Ambani International School in Mumbai and then further went on to study at Ardingly College in England. Upon graduating from Ardingly, Suhana won The Russel Cup for exceptional contribution to drama. Her mum Gauri Khan had shared a video of the same on Instagram.

Post her formative years at Ardingly, Suhana then shifted base to New York and began studying at the prestigious New York University's Tisch School of The Arts. Over here, Suhana has been studying drama since 2019 and is likely to graduate this year. Due to the Covid-19 pandemic, Suhana returned to India for a brief period and returned to New York in 2020 to finish her course.

Training

Apart from training extensively in drama, acting and other aspects of filmmaking, Suhana also has been training in belly dancing and several photos from her sessions have gone viral on social media. During her years in Ardingly, Suhana was also part of several projects and one of them was a short film which was released on YouTube.

Titled The Grey Part of Blue, the 10-minute short was made with her friends and classmates. It was directed by Theodore Gimeno and featured Suhana along with her male co-star. Upon its release, Suhana's performance in The Grey Part of Blue was highly appreciated with netizens applauding her acting chops in the comments section.

Interests

Apart from her obvious love for acting and films, Suhana Khan is also a huge lover of make up and accessories. One look at her Instagram profile and you would know that she loves experimenting with makeup. Not just that, Suhana also has several piercings and totally adores her accessories. From diamond studs and bracelets to dainty neckpieces, Suhana's love for bling is well known. Like her besties Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya Nanda, Suhana also wears some world renowned designer outfits and drops chic looks on Instagram.

