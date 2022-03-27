Stunner: Shahid Kapoor is wifey Mira Rajput's biggest cheerleader and here's proof; PIC

Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput are one of the most popular couples in the tinsel town of Bollywood. Although Mira is not a part of showbiz, she is very much in the limelight. The star wife is quite active on social media and often treats fans to glimpses of her life with Shahid and their two kids, Misha and Zain. This week, the joint fashion week between FDCI and Lakme Fashion Week took place in Delhi. Day 3 of the event featured star wife Mira Rajput playing showstopper for ace designer Aisha Rao's latest collection. Now, Shahid Kapoor, who is his wife’s biggest cheerleader, shared a sweet picture on his Instagram story appreciating Mira’s gorgeousness.

On his Instagram, Shahid shared a gorgeous snap of Mira from the ramp. Along with it, complementing her, Shahid also wrote, “Stunner,” and sprinkled it with a heart emoji and tagged. Coming to Mira’s look, The 27-year-old Delhi born diva looked equal parts fierce and glamorous. She rocked a floral lehenga which featured a blouse with thick straps and a sweetheart neckline, paired with a matching high-waist floral opulent lehenga. We are in love!

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Shahid Kapoor will be next seen in Jersey opposite Mrunal Thakur. Jersey is a Gowtam Tinnanuri directorial which is the remake of the National Award-winning movie Jersey which featured Nani and Shraddha Srinath in the lead. To note, Jersey will mark Shahid’s first collaboration with Mrunal and the songs of the movie are already a hit among the fans.

