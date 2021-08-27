From stunning visuals to intriguing plot, 5 things to look for in Emraan Hashmi & Amitabh Bachchan’s Chehre

Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan are sharing screen space for the first time in ‘Chehre’ directed by Rumy Jafry. Chehre marks the second major Hindi film after led Bell Bottom to release theatrically post-second wave of COVID 19. Chehre is releasing on 27 August. The trailer of the film has been promising for a large set of audience. Chehre is shot in the wonderful snowclad locations adding to the mysteriousness surrounding the plot. The film devours into a game from which the answer to a mystery will be determined.

Here are 5 things to look forward to in the upcoming release.

Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan’s on-screen pairing

Emraan and Amitabh Bachchan are getting face to face on the silver screen for the first time. Sharing his experience of working with Amitabh in the film, Emraan said to Zoom, “Having these conflicting situations with him (Amitabh Bachchan) on screen was a little surreal and scary. But he is very giving as an actor and extremely disciplined. And when you have such a giving actor, who has a large heart, I think that enhances your performance that makes you more confident in the scene.”

Stunning snowclad visuals

Chehre is shot in the snowclad visuals surrounded by bleak white which adds to the drama of the film by enhancing the mystique of the plot.

Intriguing Plotline

A satisfying mystery thriller is always a great hook to keep the viewers on the edge. Chehre offers the tale of an unraveling mystery with a brilliant star cast.

Music

The soundtrack of Chehre offers multiple flavors in its tunes and rhythms. The swooning songs of the film are working their charm on the viewers and enhancing the anticipation for the viewers.

70mm experience

Indian audience is known to be stepping inside the theaters to watch their favorite stars for over decades. Chehre offers a cinematic experience with arresting visuals to make the film a worthwhile experience on the big screen for the audiences.

