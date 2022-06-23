Style Diaries: Khushi & Shanaya Kapoor slay in monochrome outfits as they get clicked in the city; PICS

Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor are two such star kids who enjoy a massive fan following even before they have made their Bollywood debut. But, now both these ladies are all geared up for their first films and fans cannot be excited enough. Khushi recently wrapped up the first schedule of The Archies in Ooty and has returned to Mumbai. Since then it looks like the team of this Zoya Akhtar film is busy prepping for the next schedule. Today is the second consecutive day when Khushi was spotted outside her dance classes. Her sister Shanaya to was clicked as she walked out of a clinic in the city.

In the pictures, we can see Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor both opting for monochrome attire. Khushi wore black gym tights over a black sports bra and paired it with a white short jacket with a hoodie. She also wore a white hairband around and looked super cute. She waved and posed for the paps. Shanaya on the other hand too wore a similar coloured white short jacket and paired it with black coloured shorts. She left her hair open, wore black sunglasses and completed her look with black sports shoes.

Check out Khushi Kapoor and Shanaya Kapoor pictures:

Meanwhile, talking about The Archies, apart from Agastya, Suhana and Khushi, the film will also star Vedang Raina, Mihir Ahuja, Yuvraj Menda and Dot. Earlier, talking about the project, Zoya had admitted that she is nervous about making The Archies. “The characters are iconic and globally loved, which is also why I am a little nervous. I have to make sure the film stokes the nostalgia of a generation that grew up on the comic, and yet resonates with young adults today,” Zoya told The Hindu. The Archies is expected to premiere on Netflix next year.

On the other hand, Shanaya Kapoor will make her debut in Shashank Khaitan’s next directorial, Bedhadak, alongside Gurfateh Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani, bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions. Shanaya was one of the many Dharma talents, that is, a crop of aspiring actors that were nurtured by Karan Johar’s production house Dharma.

