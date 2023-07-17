Style duo Sharman Joshi, Sahil Khan set to reunite after 20 years; details inside

Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan first shared screen space in 2001 in the hit film Style. They became a popular duo for their roles in the comedy film directed by N. Chandra. The sequel titled Xcuse Me was later released in 2003 where the actors joined hands again. Now, the entertaining duo is all set to reunite after two decades for another film. They are yet to reveal the title of their film.

Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan to work again after two decades

Sharman Joshi and Sahil Khan are set to star in an untitled film which will be directed by Sam Khan. The screenplay and dialogues are written by Milap Zaveri and the film will be produced White Lion Motion Picture Productions. It is co-produced by Hitesh Khushalani, Bhuvi Khushalani and Zafar Mehdi and Ishaan Dutta. The new project is ready to go on floors and will also reportedly launch a new actress. The details have however been kept under wraps. The reports suggest that the film will be shot in Abu Dhabi and will include four songs in its soundtrack.

Sharman took to Instagram to share his excitement about the film. He wrote, "With the film all ready to roll, I am absolutely excited. The films that Sahil and I did earlier brought about a lot of appreciation for the chemistry we shared on screen. It was our first commercial hit that was seen by Raju Hirani sir too, who then signed me for 3 Idiots."

Sahil too shared his thoughts in a statement. He showered his appreciation on the director and co-star. He said, "The writer and the director - Sam Khan - and I have known each other for long and am absolutely delighted to work under his direction. Also, this film brings Sharman and me together once again. He's a superb actor and a wonderful person to work with."

Writer Milap Zaveri, who is writing the screenplay and dialogues added, "The film will be a full on entertainer. It will have all the masala to keep the viewer glued to his seat.”

