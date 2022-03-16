Stylish Bachchans: Abhishek, Aishwarya and Aaradhya spotted arriving at the Mumbai airport; PICS

Abhishek Bachchan and Aishwarya Rai Bachchan are one of the most loved and power couples of Bollywood. Whenever they are spotted together, paps never fail to click them. Well, the Bachchans always makes sure to create a style statement of their own and believe in comfort over style. Today Aish, Abhishek and their daughter Aaradhya Bachchan were spotted at the airport as they arrived in style to jet off to an unknown location. Aish looked stunning in black, Aaradhya as always walked with her mum and Abhishek walked ahead.

In the picture, we can spot Abhishek Bachchan wearing a grey tracksuit with a hoodie. He covered his face with a black coloured mask and completed his look with white sports shoes. The actor wore geeky glasses with a yellow frame. Aishwarya Rai Bachchan walked behind him. She was seen in all-black attire. Black leggings, a black tee and a black overcoat that the actress paired with multi-coloured sports shoes. Aish looked stunning with her hair left open and her face covered with a mask. Aaradhya Bachchan too accompanied her parents. She was spotted wearing a yellow hoodie over black tracks.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Abhishek Bachchan will next be seen in Dasvi. He recently took to his Instagram handle to share the release date announcement of the film. This film will star Yami Gautam Dhar and Nimrat Kaur in the lead alongside Abhishek. It is the story of a criminal in jail who wants to give class 10th board exams from inside the prison. Abhishek, after revealing the first look and teaser, announced that the trailer will be out on March 23.

