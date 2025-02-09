Subedaar: Anil Kapoor pours his heart out in wrap up post for his Prime Video movie; ‘Can’t wait for world to…’

Anil Kapoor will next be seen in the highly anticipated Amazon Prime Video film Subedaar. Earlier, the makers released a teaser, and now Kapoor has taken to Instagram to share a behind-the-scenes video. He expressed his heartfelt gratitude to the entire cast and crew for their commitment and passion toward the film. He also shared that he can't wait for the world to witness it.

In the video Anil Kapoor and the entire team of Subedaar can be seen on sets of the movie. The post read, "We did it! Subhedar is a testament to the passion and commitment of every single cast and crew member. Your dedication and hard work brought this film to life, and I’m beyond grateful. Thank you for bringing your A-game every single day. I can’t wait for the world to witness what we’ve created together in 2025. From the bottom of my heart, thank you."

Take a look at the post here:

In the previously released 1-minute, 47-second Subedaar teaser, the video begins with a glimpse inside a house. The scene is tense, with a crowd gathered outside, banging on the door and demanding the soldier to step out. Inside, Anil Kapoor sits calmly on a chair, gripping a gun, his eyes filled with intensity and determination. With a commanding presence, he utters the words, "Fauji tayyar" (The soldier is ready)

Set in the heartland of India, the film follows the compelling journey of Subedaar Arjun Maurya as he navigates the challenges of civilian life after years of service.

Starring Anil Kapoor in the lead role, Subedaar also features actress Radhikka Madan. The film is directed by Suresh Triveni, who co-wrote the screenplay alongside Prajwal Chandrashekar.

The film is produced by Vikram Malhotra, Suresh Triveni, and Anil Kapoor under the banners of Abundantia Entertainment, Opening Image, and Anil Kapoor Film & Communication Network Pvt. Ltd. It is set to premiere on Amazon Prime Video.

Meanwhile, Anil Kapoor will also be seen in Alpha alongside Alia Bhatt, as well as War 2 and Pathaan 2 with Hrithik Roshan. Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates!