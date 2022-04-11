Subhash Ghai REACTS to Ranbir Kapoor-Alia Bhatt's wedding; Says they're 'fulfilling Rishi Kapoor's dream'

Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt are all set to become husband and wife soon. The lovebirds who have been in a relationship for more than 5 years are now all set to tie the knot in the presence of close friends and family. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that the duo will get married on April 15th at the Ae Dil Hai Mushkil actor's Vastu residence in Bandra, Mumbai. Now, popular film director Subhash Ghai reacted to Ranbir and Alia's wedding and said that he is 'happy' about it.

Subhash, who shared a close bond with Ranbir's father-actor Rishi Kapoor said that they are finally fulfilling the late actor's dream. In a recent chat with ETimes, the filmmaker also revealed that the duo was planning to tie the knot in 2020, however, due to Rishi Kapoor's unfortunate demise they had to keep their wedding on hold. "I remember in January 2020, when I had gone to meet Rishi Kapoor at his home to invite him to receive ‘WWI Maestro award 2020’ at our annual convocation of Whistling Woods International. We had a long chat as good friends. He was so happy to share with me that they were planning his son Ranbir’s marriage with Alia in December 2020 in a big way. But he left us all with a deep grief suddenly. Today, I am so happy that Ranbir and Alia are finally fulfilling his dream. I wish both a happy married life, the way I always did for Rishi and Neetu Kapoor.”

He also called Ranbir and Alia 'fantastic people' and shared his blessings with the couple. Ranbir and Alia will be tying the knot two years after Rishi Kapoor's demise.

Meanwhile, talking about their nuptials, Ranbir and Alia's wedding festivities like Mehendi, Sangeet, and Cocktail party will be held at RK Studios, Chembur, and it will kick off on the 13th of April. However, the couple has remained extremely tight-lipped about any details regarding their big day.

