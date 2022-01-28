Subhash Ghai reveals Rohit Shetty & Karan Johar were keen on Ram Lakhan remake as film clocks 33 years

Subhash Ghai's blockbuster hit Ram Lakhan clocked 33 years on Thursday and lead actor Anil Kapoor took to social media to reminisce the special days. In a recent chat with ETimes, Subhash Ghai got candid about the challenges he faced while making Ram Lakhan and whether the film will be remade.

Speaking about the challenges he faced, Ghai revealed that he made Ram Lakhan without a proper script. He said, "Actually, I started making Ram Lakhan in a rush. I had shelved Deva. And after that I had to start this film within a month. I had an idea for Ram Lakhan but I did not have a story. So, I had to write a story and a screenplay and start shooting in one month. I had worked with Anil Kapoor and Jackie Shroff in Meri Jung and Hero respectively. I told them that I want to start a film next month and they agreed. I had signed Madhuri for three films. First was Uttar Dakshin and second was Ram Lakhan. So, Madhuri was already there. She was a Mukta artiste so I was pushing her."

He further added, "But the problem arose when my three regular distributors left me because Anil and Jackie’s latest films had flopped. So, Mumbai, overseas, Delhi, UP, and West Bengal, these distributors quit the film. I had to sell the film after making it. But I was determined to make this film. I had to improvise during the shooting. Today, everyone wants a bound script. I made Ram Lakhan without a proper script and it became such a blockbuster."

Talking about the film's remake, Ghai said, "It will be relevant today and even for the years to come. Karan Johar and Rohit Shetty were supposed to make the remake but they are taking their own time. But I am sure whenever the film will be remade it will be a blockbuster because it has the combination of good drama, story, screenplay and characterization."

Take a look at Anil Kapoor's post on Ram Lakhan's 33 years:

