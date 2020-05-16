Subhash Ghai REVEALS why he roped in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Taal despite her flop films

Subhash Ghai reveals the reason why he roped in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for the 1999 musical film Taal; Read on

Taal is a 1999 musical romantic film directed by Subhash Ghai and the film was the highest grossing film of the year featuring , Anil Kapoor, Akshaye Khanna and Alok Nath. Taal was a box office hit and was premiered at the Chicago International Film festival. Now although Aishwarya Rai Bachchan made her debut in 1997 with Aur Pyaar Ho Gaya, and post that, she was seen in films such as Jeans, Aa Ab Laut Chale but it was the 1999 film Taal that was a game changer in the career of Aishwarya Rai.

Now during a major throwback interview with director Subhash Ghai, he was asked the reason as to why he roped in Aishwarya Rai Bachchan for Taal and to this, the director said that he was so taken away by Aishwarya’s inner beauty that he cast her in the film. In the interview, Subhash Ghai said, “Main jab kissi Star ko ya actor ko select karta hu, toh sabse phele mein uske bhitar ko dekhta hu. Mein Kabhi bhi uski bahari personality ko ya woh kitna bada hit hua hai,, ya media Kya likh raha hai unke baarein mein...ya uska kitna craze hai,, is baarein mein nahi jaata.... woh flop ho gaya hai ya hit Ho Gaya hai,, yeh mere liye important nahi hai...mein jab kissi actor se milta ho, tu uske bhitar Ki baat ko dekhta hu...jab mein Aishwarya Rai se mila, unki film nahi chal rahi thi,,lekin meine unki bhitar ki sundarta ko dekha...uss raw beauty ko dekha, jo logon ne shayad nahi dekha.”

Moving on, Subhash Ghai said, “Toh jo Mansi character hai Taal mein , woh zameen se nikli hui khoobsurat cheez hai,, jisse khud nahi pata woh kitni khoonsurat hai...jab usse zamana batata hai ki tum khoobsurat ho,,,,toh uski kya halat hoti hai..alag alag challenges milte hai life mein toh uski kya haalat hoti hai...uss tarah ki khoobsurti hai unki toh isliye meine Aishwarya ko Chuna Kyunki mein unki andar ki khoobsurti ko dekh sakta tha.”

