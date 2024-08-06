Subhash Ghai shares his thoughts over insider vs outsider in industry; 'Salman Khan, Shah Rukh Khan apni merit pe aaye'

Subhash Ghai, who is best known for movies like Taal, Ram Lakhan, and Pardes, is one of the most talented directors in the Hindi film industry. Ghai last directed Kartik Aaryan-starrer Kaanchi: The Unbreakable in 2014. The filmmaker has now spoken about nepotism in Bollywood while referring to Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan who became successful based on their merits.

During a recent interview with The Invincibles Series with Arbaaz Khan, Subhash Ghai expressed his opinion on insider vs outsider debate saying that the career of an actor depends on the audience, not their families.

Ghai stated that success is on a merit basis and the audience decides it. Citing an example of some star kids who did not become successful, the filmmaker shared that it has a long list.

The Ram Lakhan director further stressed the fact that how a section of successful star kids are judged for promoting nepotism in the industry and it is wrong as every actor has to work hard. The only privilege that the star kid gets is the opportunity to visit the film set and experience its atmosphere since their childhood, the filmmaker added.

"Wo har ghar mein hota hai, lawyer ke family mein honge ya doctor ki family mein. Competition mein wo apne merit pe hi aayega (It happens in every home, be it in a lawyer's family or a doctor's family. In the competition, the actor will get success based on his/her merit)," the 79-year-old filmmaker said.

"Agar Salman Khan bana hai toh apni merit pe aaya. Shah Rukh bahar se aaya toh merit pe bana (If Salman Khan has become so then he has come on his merit. Shah Rukh came from outside so he became on merit)," the senior filmmaker added.

Earlier, actor Raghav Juyal shared his take on this debate while speaking to India Today. Raghav called himself the "biggest example of an outsider" and added that he worked hard to reach a certain place in the industry.

Raghav, who hails from Dehradun, continued that he is not managed by any agency and works on his own. The Kill actor further stated that he can't go into the "complaining mode" as he will be stuck in it forever.

The Gyaaraah Gyaaraah actor said that he wants to keep continuing to work, irrespective of whether he succeeds or fails In life. Raghav expressed that he wants to live his life like a sports players who strike back after suffering from failures.

Coming back to Subhash Ghai, the filmmaker has directed Shah Rukh Khan in his 1997 directorial venture, Pardes. It also starred Mahima Chaudhary, Amrish Puri, and Apoorva Agnihotri. Ghai and Salman have collaborated for the 2008 movie, Yuvvraaj, co-starring Katrina Kaif, Anil Kapoor, and Zayed Khan.

Shah Rukh Khan is currently prepping for his upcoming film, King. Directed by Sujoy Ghosh, the action film will also star his daughter, actress Suhana Khan in a pivotal role. The movie is expected to hit the screens in the second half of 2025.

Meanwhile, Salman Khan will be seen in AR Murgadoss' directorial venture, Sikandar. Produced by Sajid Nadiadwala under the banner of Nadiadwala Grandson, the upcoming movie will be released on Eid 2025.

Subhash Ghai's other famous movies include Karma, Saudagar, Meri Jung, and Khalnayak to name a few.

