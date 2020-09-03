  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Subramaniam Swamy alleges Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy was delayed so that poison could not be detected

There has been systematic destruction of evidence in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, feels Subramanian Swamy. The BJP Rajya Sabha MP took to his verified Twitter account on Thursday to make his allegation.
6401 reads Mumbai
Subramaniam Swamy alleges Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy was delayed so that poison could not be detectedSubramaniam Swamy alleges Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy was delayed so that poison could not be detected
  • 0
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

"There was systematic destruction in the evidence. This requires painstaking reconstruction. Since SSR was cremated next day, toughest is the re evaluation of the Cooper Hospital autopsy report. So circumstantial evidence obtained by CBI and confessions got have to fill the gap," the veteran politician tweeted Thursday.

This tweet comes a day after Swamy alleged that the AIIMS post-mortem report cannot ascertain if the death of Sushant Singh Rajput happened due to suicide or murder because the hospital never had his body.

"Some Police officials are briefing the media that the AIIMS post mortem will decide whether it is murder or suicide. How can they when they did not have the SSR body as in the case of Sunanda? At most AIIMS report can show what was done or not done by Dr. Cooper Hospital doctors," he had tweeted on Wednesday.

Recently, Swamy had taken a dig at the five doctors who performed Sushant's autopsy at Cooper Hospital.

"CBI will find it worthwhile to grill the Dr. R.C. Cooper Muncipal Hospital the five doctors who did the autopsy. According to the Ambulance staff that took SSR's body to the hospital, SSR's feet was twisted below his ankle (as if it was broken). Case is unravelling!!" he had tweeted last month.

In another recent tweet, Swamy had alleged that Sushant was "poisoned" and his autopsy was "deliberately and forcibly delayed", to allow enough time for the poison in his stomach to dissolve.

"Now the diabolical mentality of the killers and their reach is being slowly revealed: autopsy was deliberately forcibly delayed so that the poisons in SSR's stomach dissolves beyond recognition by the digestive fluids in the stomach. Time to nail those who are responsible," Swamy had tweeted.

Also Read: Subramaniam Swamy calls AIIMS officials confused as they mull over Sushant Singh Rajput's post mortem report

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Sushant Singh Rajput's Bangkok trip with Sara Ali Khan and friends
Mohit Sehgal on Naagin 5, shows not working, low phase in career, favouritism
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family chats to Samuel Miranda’s disclosure
Sushant Singh Rajput’s case: Rhea’s ongoing CBI probe to Taapsee’s criticism
What I do in a day with Mouni Roy
Sharad Malhotra on his low phase, Naagin 5, wife’s reaction to his chemistry with Surbhi Chandna
Sushant Singh Rajput case: Rhea’s third CBI interrogation to Kangana opening about Bollywood drug nexus
Sushant Singh Rajput: Rhea being summoned again by CBI to Shweta sharing chats
Mrunal Thakur’s SHOCKING Untold Story: Battling nepotism, TV actor tag, losing Sultan, Thugs, Dangal
Rhea Chakraborty’s shocking statements about Sushant’s family, MeToo allegations and Ankita Lokhande
Katy Perry on Smile, her baby girl, love for India and Taylor Swift’s Folklore

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement