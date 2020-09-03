Subramaniam Swamy alleges Sushant Singh Rajput’s autopsy was delayed so that poison could not be detected

There has been systematic destruction of evidence in the Sushant Singh Rajput death case, feels Subramanian Swamy. The BJP Rajya Sabha MP took to his verified Twitter account on Thursday to make his allegation.

"There was systematic destruction in the evidence. This requires painstaking reconstruction. Since SSR was cremated next day, toughest is the re evaluation of the Cooper Hospital autopsy report. So circumstantial evidence obtained by CBI and confessions got have to fill the gap," the veteran politician tweeted Thursday.

This tweet comes a day after Swamy alleged that the AIIMS post-mortem report cannot ascertain if the death of Sushant Singh Rajput happened due to suicide or murder because the hospital never had his body.

"Some Police officials are briefing the media that the AIIMS post mortem will decide whether it is murder or suicide. How can they when they did not have the SSR body as in the case of Sunanda? At most AIIMS report can show what was done or not done by Dr. Cooper Hospital doctors," he had tweeted on Wednesday.

Recently, Swamy had taken a dig at the five doctors who performed Sushant's autopsy at Cooper Hospital.

"CBI will find it worthwhile to grill the Dr. R.C. Cooper Muncipal Hospital the five doctors who did the autopsy. According to the Ambulance staff that took SSR's body to the hospital, SSR's feet was twisted below his ankle (as if it was broken). Case is unravelling!!" he had tweeted last month.

In another recent tweet, Swamy had alleged that Sushant was "poisoned" and his autopsy was "deliberately and forcibly delayed", to allow enough time for the poison in his stomach to dissolve.

"Now the diabolical mentality of the killers and their reach is being slowly revealed: autopsy was deliberately forcibly delayed so that the poisons in SSR's stomach dissolves beyond recognition by the digestive fluids in the stomach. Time to nail those who are responsible," Swamy had tweeted.

