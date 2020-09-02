Subramaniam Swamy calls AIIMS officials confused as they mull over Sushant Singh Rajput's post mortem report

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy says the AIIMS post-mortem report cannot ascertain if the death of Sushant Singh Rajput happened due to suicide or murder because the hospital never had his body.

He took to Twitter to express his view after learning that the some police officials have been "briefing" the media that the AIIMS report would decide if it was a case of murder or suicide.

"Some Police officials are briefing the media that the AIIMS post mortem will decide whether it is murder or suicide. How can they when they did not have the SSR body as in the case of Sunanda (Sunanda Pushkar)? At most AIIMS report can show what was done or not done by Dr.Cooper Hospital doctors," he tweeted.

On June 14, Sushant was found dead in his home in Mumbai. At that time, Mumbai Police had concluded it was a case of suicide, and investigated reasons that might have caused Sushant to end his life.

Many conflicting theories have emerged since then, adding to the mystery. Sushant's girlfriend Rhea Chakraborty and her family has been accused by the late actor's father KK Singh of abetting his son's suicide, among other charges. The case has now been transferred to the CBI.

Earlier in the day, Swamy took a jibe at filmmaker Mahesh Bhatt, questioning if he has converted to Islam.

"Has Cinema Dada Mahesh Bhatt converted to Islam and taken name of Ashraf Butt? If not please ask him to correct the police records," Swamy posted.

