  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Subramanian Swamy addresses reports about Sushant Singh Rajput's ankle at the time of his death

BJP Rajya Sabha MP Subramanian Swamy on Monday tweeted that, according to ambulance staff who carried the body of Sushant Singh Rajput to hospital from his residence, the feet of the late actor was twisted below the ankle.
9848 reads Mumbai
News,Sushant Singh RajputSubramanian Swamy address reports about Sushant Singh Rajput's ankle at the time of his death

The veteran politician in his tweet has also taken a dig at the five doctors who performed Sushant's autopsy. "CBI will find it worthwhile to grill the Dr. R.C. Cooper Muncipal Hospital the five doctors who did the autopsy. According to the Ambulance staff that took SSR's body to the hospital, SSR's feet was twisted below his ankle (as if it was broken). Case is unravelling!!" tweeted Swamy on Monday evening. Swamy's shocking tweet on Monday has once again raised the topic in social media if Sushant's death was actually a case of suicide, as his post-mortem report suggested, or murder. Sushant Singh Rajput was found hanging at his Mumbai residence on June 14. His body was sent to Cooper Hospital for post-mortem the same day. The postmortem report cited the actor's death as a "clear case of suicide with no other foul play".

Credits :IANS

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Kangana Ranaut on Bollywood’s hypocrisy, being her own hero, shattering labels like ‘gold digger’
Sushant Singh Rajput, Mahesh Bhatt, Bandra DCP: Here’s who Rhea Chakraborty called and how many times
Sushant Singh Rajput’s former aide: Rhea Chakraborty removed us; gave him medicines after we left
Sushant Singh Rajput’s family friend on Rhea, Siddharth Pithani, Sandeep Ssingh and missing diary pages
Sushant Singh Rajput case: ED to call Rhea Chakraborty again?
Indian Matchmaking fame Aparna Shewakramani on why she took the show, working with Sima Taparia and more
Inside Rana Daggubati and Miheeka Bajaj’s Haldi, Mehendi and Wedding ceremonies
Sushant Singh Rajput’s death case: CBI probe to Bihar IPS Officer released
Sushant Singh Rajput was murdered with his dog’s belt; he changed after Rhea entered, says ex assistant
Sushant Singh Rajput’s lawyer’s shocking revelations: How Rhea Chakraborty took complete control of his life
Justice for Sushant Singh Rajput: All about Supreme Court’s latest orders in the case

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement