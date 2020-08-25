  1. Home
Subramanian Swamy alleges Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy was 'forcibly delayed' to allow poisons to dissolve

As per reports, there was a 12-hour delay in Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy and the postmortem report did not even mention the time of his death.
BJP MP Subramanian Swamy was at it again on Tuesday when he took to Twitter to discuss Sushant Singh Rajput's case. The politician who has been at the forefront of demanding a CBI probe, tweeted about Sushant's delayed autopsy that took place on the night of 14 June. As per reports, there was a 12-hour delay in Sushant Singh Rajput's autopsy at Cooper Hospital and the postmortem report did not even mention the time of his death. 

Addressing the same, Swamy suggested that there was a 'deliberate' delay in conducting the postmortem. He tweeted, "Now the diabolical mentality of the killers and their reach is being slowly revealed: autopsy was deliberately forcibly delayed so that the poisons in SSR’s stomach dissolves beyond recognition by the digestive fluids in the stomach . Time to nail those who are responsible."

He also tweeted about the main accused in the case, Rhea Chakraborty, on Monday. "If Rhea Chakravarty keeps giving evidence which contradicts her conversation with Mahesh Bhatt then CBI will have no alternative but to arrest her and subject her to  custodial interrogation to get at the truth."

Meanwhile, the CBI investigation is underway and key people have been questioned in the case including Siddharth Pithani, house help staff Dipesh Sawant and Neeraj. However, the CBI has found Pithani and Neeraj's statement to be inconsistent in nature. Apart from this, the Enforcement Directorate is also probing the money laundering angle.   

