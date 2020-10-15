Subramanian Swamy claims reports of CBI closing Sushant Singh Rajput’s case are 'wrong'; Asks 'Why in hurry?'

Sushant Singh Rajput's case investigation is currently going on by the CBI SIT team. Amid this, a media report claimed that the CBI may have completed the probe and may file a closure report soon. Now, Subramanian Swamy has claimed that such reports are wrong.

In a recent development in Sushant Singh Rajput's death probe, Subramanian Swamy has come out and called the media reports of CBI filing a closure report in the late actor’s case 'wrong.' Further, the leader has claimed that according to his information, these media reports that CBI may be filing a final report in next 2 days are incorrect. Further in his tweet, he questioned why people in Mumbai were in a hurry to close the death case investigation of the actor.

Taking to Twitter, Swamy wrote, "According my information the media reports that CBI is closing, by a final report in the Sushant SR’s unnatural death FIR in the next two days, is wrong. Why are so many in Mumbai in such a huge hurry to close the case?" The leader has been demanding justice for Sushant right from the start. Recently, a report by Zee News India claimed that the CBI team may have completed the case investigation of Sushant's death.

Further, the report by the news channel claimed that the CBI team may be going ahead and filing the closure report soon as they reportedly did not find any foul play in his demise.

Take a look at Subramanian Swamy's tweet on Sushant Singh Rajput's case:

According my information the media reports that CBI is closing, by a final report in the Sushant SR’s unnatural death FIR in the next two days, is wrong. Why are so many in Mumbai in such a huge hurry to close the case? — Subramanian Swamy (@Swamy39) October 15, 2020

A few weeks back, AIIMS forensic team had submitted its final report to the CBI SIT team investigating the late actor’s case and in it, ruled out the possibility of a murder. Dr Sudhir Gupta, head of the AIIMS forensics, was quoted telling India Today that, "Sushant death is a case of suicide. Murder completely ruled out." Post that, fans of the actor had taken to social media to demand justice for the late actor. It was after Sushant's father had filed an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty and her family that CBI's team came into picture. Sushant was found dead on June 14, 2020, at his house in Mumbai.

Credits :Subramanian Swamy Twitter

