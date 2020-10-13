Subramanian Swamy questions why the glass in which Sushant Singh Rajput drank orange juice was not preserved

Subramanian Swamy has recently asked an important question in connection with Sushant Singh Rajput's case. Read on for further details.

A few days earlier, the AIIMS team had submitted its conclusive report to the CBI regarding the cause of Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. It has reportedly ruled out the murder angle in the same. However, many people including the late actor’s family and lawyer expressed their displeasure over the report. Vikas Singh also reportedly wrote a letter to the CBI director while urging for a new forensic team to be set up. Meanwhile, a tweet by Subramanian Swamy has caused a stir now.

The BJP MP who has also been at the forefront in seeking justice for Sushant has asked an important question. This is regarding the glass from which the late actor reportedly drank juice. The politician questions as to why was this glass not preserved. He further writes, “No wonder Mumbai Police did not seal his apartment as is mandatory in unnatural deaths.” For the unversed, the late actor’s staff had earlier mentioned that he took orange juice and coconut water in the morning hours of June 14.

Check out the tweet below:

Talking about Swamy, he had earlier appointed a lawyer, Ishkaran Bhandari to look into Sushant Singh Rajput’s case. Meanwhile, the late actor’s girlfriend, Rhea Chakraborty has been released from the Byculla prison after the Bombay High Court granted her bail on October 7. The NCB had earlier arrested her on September 8 on charges of procuring drugs. However, her brother Showik’s bail plea remains rejected. Meanwhile, the actress will reportedly take legal action against those who tried to defame her.

