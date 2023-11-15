Subrata Roy dies at 75: Anupam Kher, Shatrughan Sinha, Manisha Koirala, others mourn his demise

Trigger Warning: This article contains mention of death.

Subrata Roy, the founder of the Sahara group, passed away on Tuesday after suffering a cardiac arrest. He was 75. He was fondly known as Saharasri. Apart from the Sahara India Group, he also established the Sahara One Motion Pictures. The news of his sudden demise sent shockwaves around the world. Several renowned celebrities took to their social media to mourn the demise. In addition to this, several other Bollywood celebs also took to their social media handle to grieve the loss.

Bollywood celebs mourn the demise of the Sahara group founder, Subrata Roy

Shaturghan Sinha took to his Twitter (formerly X) and mourned the demise of Subrata Roy. In a long note, he wrote, “saddened by the sad demise of friend of the society & our friend too in true sense founder Chairman Sahara Group #SubrataRoy. He was a man of grit, determination & commitment. He had a real fighting spirit who fought very well on all fronts despite all the obstacles & hurdles that came his way.”

He continues writing, “His 'Success Story' will always remain a lesson as well as source of inspiration to all the aspiring people especially the younger generation.Profound regards & heartfelt condolences to his family, friends supporters & well wishers in their time of grief. May his soul rest in peace Shanti”

Take a look:

Manisha Koirala also took to her Twitter (formerly X) and remembered him as a strong man as she wrote, “The man who never given up during his struggle life. #RIP DEAR SIR #sahara #subrataroy #SubrataRoySahara”

Veteran actor Anupam Kher grieving the loss penned a heart-breaking note as he expressed “Saddened to know about the demise of Sahara Shri #SubrataRoy Ji! Met him many times on different occasions! He was always ready to help, kind and larger than life. May god rest his soul in peace! Om Shanti!”

Ved actor Riteish Deshmukh amongst others also took to his social media handle and shared the photo of the late businessman. Alongside, he wrote in the caption, “Saharashri #SubrataRoy ji was a kind hearted Man. Always greeted with a big smile and a warm hug. Deeply saddened to learn of his untimely demise. A true visionary. My deepest condolences to Seemanto, Sushanto, the entire Sahara family and loved ones. May his soul rest in peace.”

Team Pinkvilla extends its heartfelt condolences to the bereaved family and friends. May the departed's soul rest in peace.

