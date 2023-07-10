Suchitra Krishnamoorthi accuses Shekhar Kapur of cheating: 'Marriages break because of disrespect'

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi and Shekhar Kapur recently made headlines as the actor-singer spoke about her troubled marriage with the filmmaker. They divorced in 2007 after a long 12 years of marriage. In a recent interview, Suchitra opened up about her problematic relationship with Shekhar and the challenges they faced during their union.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi accuses Shekhar Kapur of cheating

In a recent interview with The Indian Express, the Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actress revealed that the Masoom director did not want her to act. She said, "My husband was very clear that he doesn’t want his wife to act. I was too naïve to understand the thinking of a person who asks you not to work. But it wasn’t a big deal for me, I had more talent than ambition. So I never thought that anything will ever stop in my life, though it did.”

Taking about Shekhar's infidelity, Suchitra said that the filmmaker was "unfaithful" during their marriage. Accusing him of cheating, the actress added, "I don’t think marriages break because of infidelity, they break up because of disrespect.”

Suchitra reveals her mother was against the marriage

In the same interview, Suchitra revealed that her parents especially her mother were against their marriage. The actress' parents did not like the fact that Shekhar was 30 years older than Suchitra and was also divorced.

She said, "My mother sat at my feet and begged me not to go forward with this marriage. They asked me to have an affair and get it out of my head. But I was sure that this is what I want and it is something that I brought on myself.”

Suchitra further stated that the trouble started sparking within the first year of their marriage. When she was about to "contemplate," leaving Shekhar, the actress discovered that she was pregnant with their daughter, Kaveri Kapur. "After getting pregnant, I stayed for a few years, but then I said, ‘Forget it, mujhse nehi hota," she said.

For the unversed, Suchitra married Shekhar Kapur when the actress was 22 years old in 1999. They divorced in 2007. The ex-couple continues to co-parent their daughter Kaveri Kapur.

