Suchitra Krishnamoorthi backs Shah Rukh Khan & Aryan: It's some kind of targeting, there's malice

In an unfortunate turn of events, ’s son Aryan Khan has been arrested by the NCB in connection with an alleged drug case. Now, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi has lended support to the Khan family claiming that they have been ‘targeted’ unnecessarily. According to her, there’s been some kind of malice that she can sense.

In a conversation with India Today, the actor and singer revealed how a member of her family owns a cruise. She added that frequent security checks of luggage are done on such ships. However, she reportedly smells malice as she can’t believe that it was just a bunch of 8 kids who were caught. She said, "A family member of mine owns a cruise, so I've been on several cruises. I know that there are several rounds of security checks, metal detectors that one has to go through, their luggage is also checked. So, I don't understand how this breach of security even happened, Which is why I feel it's some kind of targeting, there's malice. It can't be just this bunch of 8 kids."

When asked about being openly taking a stand in the matter, Suchitra explained that it requires guts to take up such decisions, however, one has to be practical while taking one. She added, "There's a sense of toxic positivity in Bollywood, where they want to associate with only the good and happy stuff, and stay away from the rest. I cannot stay quiet, if something bothers me, I will speak up. It takes a lot of guts to take a stand. Just check the comments I received on my tweets about SRK. Taking a stand requires guts, but sometimes you also have to take a practical stand, rather than an emotional one."

Suchitra isn’t the only one who has come in support of the Khan family. Last night, superstar was snapped rushing to Mannat to meet Shah Rukh Khan’s family amid the controversy. Moreover, Pooja Bhatt, Suniel Shetty, Hansal Mehta and Sussane Khan are among the few who have decided to stand by SRK in solidarity. Speaking of the case, has been remanded to custody till October 7.

