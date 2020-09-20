  1. Home
Suchitra Krishnamoorthi lauds Ankita Lokhande, Shekhar for their fight to get justice for Sushant Singh Rajput

Ankita Lokhande and Shekhar Suman get praised by actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi for their relentless fight for justice for Sushant Singh Rajput.
Actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is all praises for Shekhar Suman and Ankita Lokhande, who are fighting for justice for late Sushant Singh Rajput. Sushant Singh Rajput was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai on June 14. The actor's alleged suicide case is being probed by Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI). Suchitra took to her Twitter to share how proud she is of Shekhar Suman and Ankita for their relentless efforts towards ensuring justice for SSR. 

She tweeted, "I have had the pleasure and honour of working with #Indias finest actors. Never been prouder of a colleague as i am of @shekharsuman7 my #ekhaan costar in theatre Integrity is gold. May the force be with u Shekhar #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput #JusticeForDisha #justiceforindia." About Ankita, she wrote, "And god bless u #AnkitaLokhande . It takes courage and character to stand up for the truth against all odds. #justiceforSushanthSinghRajput #JusticeForDishaSalian #justiceforindia."

Not just that, Suchitra questioned the silence of most Bollywood celebrities in the Sushant case. "When so many are silent to protect a few ... 1. They are scared. 2. They are sold 3. They are morally bankrupt  May truth and justice prevail. #justiceforSSR #JusticeForDisha #justiceforindia," Suchitra tweeted.



Shekhar Suman wrote about the Sushant case, "Just don't get comfortable or take it easy till we reach the end. I'm sure Sushant is watching from up above and must be extremely happy that the SSR warriors refuse to give up or slow down n r fighting for his justice. Our patience will pay."

