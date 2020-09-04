Suchitra Krishnamoorthi promotes #SachBharatAbhiyaan for Sushant Singh Rajput
"Let's start a #SachBharat campaign in the name of #SSR… India needs to restore faith in our system. May truth and justice prevail," Suchitra tweeted on Friday.
In another tweet, she also responded to a tweet where a user said: "With #NCB raiding homes of Rhea's brother #Showick & #SamuelMiranda & picking them up for questioning, what will now unfold is truth of the deadly cocktails of drugs & isolation from family that worsened #SSR's mental health after Nov 2019."
Lets start a #SachBharat campaign in the name of#SSR
India needs to restore faith in our system. May truth and justice prevail
— Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) September 4, 2020
Suchitra replied: "False narrative? After all the drug chats have been exposed? If it cleans up our society & restores even a modicum of honesty in our society, it is worth it. I dont know whose side u r on … - as for me i am on #India's side."
On August 31, Suchitra had questioned the role of Mahesh Bhatt in the relationship between Sushant and his girlfriend Rhea. She also wanted to know whether Bhatt has been summoned by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) yet for questioning in the ongoing probe.
"Has #MaheshBhatt been called in by #CBI for questioning? Why was he so adamant #Rhea leave #SSR when she did on 8th June?" Suchitra Krishnamoorthi tweeted from her verified account.
Sushant was found dead in his residence in Bandra on June 14. The CBI is currently investigating the death.
Anonymous 34 minutes ago
Very easy to pay Dr's to say what I want them to say.... Just like how the botched the post mortum
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
Ok let's just say his family really did not know because they hardly saw him... How come his producers and directors whom his worked with for almost a year at a time did not pick that up.... Maybe his bollywood links needs to be questioned by cbi to get his frame of mind.... Since the Dr says from the age of 20.... Abhishek Kapoor worked with him twice... Mukesh chhabra casted him in few and directed him in one..... Somebody had to have know..... The lawyer is right only in 2019 with the entry of Rhea we hearing all this stories.... It's very easy for a Dr to diagnose a patient once the induced depression was set on... Also is it the same Dr who treated him since he was 20 years... In bollywood nobody is soared that should have been the main focus of gossip
Anonymous 35 minutes ago
The Dr claims Ssr was depressed since he was 29 years.... Is this the same Dr who's been treating him sinse then
Anonymous 36 minutes ago
Bollywood gossip spares nobody... Is Ssr was mentally ill from the age of 20....somebody in bollywood would have known... And they would not have spared him.... Bec they always looked for chances to write about him to a point where they were writing false news.... If he was depressed since he was 20 they would have had a field day with him