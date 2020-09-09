Suchitra Krishnamoorthi REACTS to BMC's action on Kangana Ranaut's office: We are slipping into a mafia state

On Wednesday, Kangana Ranaut's office was partially demolished by BMC. Their action evoked a strong reaction from certain celebs including Suchita Krishnamoorthi who said in a tweet, "Where laws are disregarded, tyranny rules."

On Wednesday, BMC officials demolished 's office in Mumbai amid her ongoing row over her remarks about Mumbai with the Maharashtra Government. The actress landed in Mumbai and shared several videos of how BMC demolished her production house office in Mumbai and called it 'Death of Democracy.' Amid this, several celebs backed Kangana and condemned the action of BMC. Joining them, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi also shared a tweet and expressed how the demolition of Kangana's property brought shame to the entire state.

Taking to Twitter, Suchitra also expressed called out leaders and mentioned that where the laws of the land are not regarded by the leaders themselves, it turns into a mafia state. She tweeted, "When laws of the land are totally disregarded by leaders themselves it is obvious we are slipping into a mafia state. What has happened to #KanganaRanaut s property today is a shame not only to our state but our entire country. Leaders cannot come from such hubris - shame." Further, she expressed 'where laws of the land are disregarded, tyranny rules.'

Several other celebs like Anupam Kher, Dia Mirza, Renuka Shahane, Madhur Bhandarkar and others extended support to Kangana as they condemned BMC's action against her office in Mumbai. Following this, Kangana landed in Mumbai and released a video where she called out Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray too. Further, the Bombay High Court put a stay on BMC's demolition order as well and asked them to reply to Kangana's petition. Further, Kangana's lawyer told the media, "The notice given is illegal and they entered the premises illegally. There was no work underway at the premises."

Take a look at Suchitra Krishnamoorthi's tweet for Kangana Ranaut:

When laws of the land are totally disregarded by leaders themselves it is obvious we are slipping into a mafia state. What has happened to #KanganaRanaut s property today is a shame not only to our state but our entire country. Leaders cannot come from such hubris - shame — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) September 9, 2020

where laws are disregarded, tyranny rules — Suchitra Krishnamoorthi (@suchitrak) September 9, 2020

Further, Kangana has returned to Mumbai and her petition hearing is on September 10 in the court. The actress has been in the news over the past few days after her comments about Mumbai irked Shiv Sena leader Sanjay Raut. He asked her not to return to Mumbai if she felt unsafe and kicked off a debate. Since the demolition of Kangana's office, several fans have come out in her support on social media. Even the Karni Sena was present at the Mumbai airport as Kangana landed with Y+ Security from Chandigarh.

Also Read|Sushant Singh Rajput's sis Shweta backs Kangana Ranaut post BMC demolition of her office: This is patriarchy

Credits :Twitter

Share your comment ×