Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recalls shocking casting couch experience: ‘I met a producer-director in a hotel...’

Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi recently opened up about her casting couch experience. She recalled meeting a famous producer-director in a hotel room as meetings would commonly take place in hotels back then. Suchitra recalled that she was indirectly told by the producer-director to spend the night with him in the hotel room. This incident left her on the verge of tears, and she revealed that she picked up her stuff and ran.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi opens up about her casting couch experience

While speaking with Siddharth Kannan, Suchitra recalled meeting the producer-director, who asked her if she is closer to her mom or dad. The actress said, “We were meeting in a hotel and in those days, a lot of meetings happened in hotels. It was quite common. I said, ‘I am very close to my father.'” The producer’s next comment left her shocked. “He said, ‘Very nice, then call your father and tell him that I will drop you back home tomorrow morning,’” recalled Suchitra.

She said that she was almost on the verge of tears. She picked up her stuff, and ran. The actress said that she didn’t initially understand what the producer was suggesting. “It takes you a while to process. Then I was like it’s 4-5 pm right now. What am I going to do with him till tomorrow morning? Then it started striking me what he is probably intending,” said Suchitra, adding that instances like these were common back in the day.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi, who began her career with the TV series Chunauti, rose to fame after she appeared in the 1994 film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa opposite Shah Rukh Khan. She was previously married to filmmaker Shekhar Kapur, but they got divorced in 2007 after 12 years of marriage. In the interview, Suchitra also revealed that her parents, especially her mother, were against their marriage.

“My mother sat at my feet and begged me not to go forward with this marriage. They asked me to have an affair and get it out of my head. But I was sure that this is what I want and it is something that I brought on myself,” she said.

Suchitra Krishnamoorthi was last seen in the film Odd Couple, which also starred Vijay Raaz, Divyenndu Sharma, and Pranati Rai Prakash. It released on Amazon Prime Video in August last year.

