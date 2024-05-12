Suchitra Pillai reacts to ‘boyfriend snatcher’ tag after marrying Preity Zinta’s ex; says latter was never her friend

Suchitra Pillai is currently enjoying the success of her recently released web show The Broken News 2. She left a lasting mark with her few films, including Abhishek Bachchan’s Bas Itna Sa Khwaab Hai and Saif Ali Khan’s Dil Chahta Hai. Primarily a Video Jockey, Pillai’s infamous equation with Preity Zinta had garnered a lot of headlines back in time.

Did Suchitra Pillai snatch Preity Zinta’s boyfriend?

Preity reportedly dated Lars Kjeldsen briefly and after their breakup, the news had it that Suchitra is a ‘boyfriend snatcher’. Recalling her equation with the Veer-Zaara actress, Pillai revealed, “Preity and I were never friends, we were acquaintances because we had a common friend. But, yes, Lars Kjeldsen did date Preity Zinta for some time but that was the breakup he had before he met me and only this part is true. I didn’t come between them, they split up for a totally different reason.”

This was not the only time Suchitra was infamously called a boyfriend snatcher. Recalling another incident, the Page 3 actress revealed, "It happened at the time I came back from England, I was called a 'boyfriend snatcher' on the cover of several magazines. The headline read, 'Suchitra Pillai is a boyfriend snatcher.'"

Pillai revealed that the reason behind this was her dating Andrew Coyne, who was the man behind Star Television’s inception in India. She continued, “This was the relationship in question, but it was not because of me that Andrew and his partner and model Achala Sachdev fell apart. It is water under the bridge after many years and Archala and I have a laugh about it.”

Suchitra was married to Pawan Malik from 1991 to 1998. She later tied the knot with Lars Kjeldsen in 2005 and are parents of a baby girl Annika Kjeldsen. Preity on the other hand exchanged vows with an LA-based Finance Analyst Gene Goodenough in 2016. They welcomed twins, Gia and Jai, via surrogacy in 2021.

On the work front, Preity will soon mark her return to showbiz after a long hiatus with Sunny Deol’s Lahore 1947 which is being directed by Rajkumar Santoshi.

