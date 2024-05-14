Suchitra Pillai recalls facing casting couch in South; reveals she was told 'little compromise is needed'

Trigger Warning: This article includes references to sexual abuse.

Popular actress Suchitra Pillai is a remarkable personality in the entertainment industry. She has been a part of several acclaimed shows and movies. She rose to prominence with her portrayal of Saif Ali Khan’s girlfriend in Dil Chahta Hai. In the past, we’ve seen several celebs coming out and speaking about their experience on the casting couch.

During a recent conversation, Suchitra Pillai also talked about her experience on the casting couch, as she recalled a producer telling her to make a “compromise” in exchange for a role in a film led by a superstar.

Suchitra Pillai recalls terrible encounter of facing the casting couch in South

In a recent conversation with Siddharth Kanan, Suchitra Pillai recounted old memories as she discussed her professional challenges. The actress highlighted how one makes a choice, where sometimes opportunities come with ‘something’ like the casting couch. The actress remarked at some point everyone faces it as she playfully mentioned having an ‘intimidating look’ revealing she hasn’t faced it enough.

She continued by narrating the disturbing incident as she said, “He (the man who called her for the film) then said that a first-time producer is bankrolling the project. I thought he was asking discount, on my fees, but he said, ‘It’s a first-time producer so little compromise is needed.’ I said, ‘Sorry.’ He reiterated, ‘Madam, he is a first-time producer, little compromise is needed.”

The Dil Chahta Hai actress further added that the man continued to tell her that the “Director-actor thing is established but because the producer is new, that’s why it’s only required one time.”

The actress then angrily shut him down by bluntly telling him, “You got the wrong person and the wrong number.” While the actress admitted some people choose to comply with the requests of “compromising” for the sake of work, she emphasized that it could never be her choice.

She went on to add, “In the industry, there are often opportunities that come with strings attached. Casting couch experiences are not uncommon..”

Suchitra Pillai was last seen in Amazon Prime Video’s Big Girls Don't Cry co-starring Pooja Bhatt and Mukul Chadda.

