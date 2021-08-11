Suchitra Pillai recalls falling down in first meeting Saif Ali Khan on Dil Chahta Hai sets; Here's why

Dil Chahta Hai is one such movie that is close to everyone's heart even today. It instantly became a favourite of many, and it wouldn't be wrong to say that this movie started the trend of road trips and made travelling to Goa with friends so cool. Well, this movie clocked 20 years recently, and social media was filled with stories from the star cast recalling moments from the film's shoot. Suchitra Pillai was one of the actresses in the film, and she recently recalled her first meeting with co-star in an interview which we think you shouldn't miss.

In an interview with Spotboye, Suchitra Pillai confessed that Saif Ali Khan 'was quite a clown on the sets' of Dil Chahta Hai. She said, ""I went to his office we were talking about the script, and then he says, 'oh by the way, meet Saif Ali Khan, he is your co-star, and I really fell down over there. I was very surprised because Saif at that point, was doing all the hit films, and I was cast opposite him. I didn't have to audition, but Farhan made us act the scene on the spot. We (Saif and I) were asked to jog in his office, and that's the scene in the film. Farhan has always been like that, funny, and that's why I had complete confidence about him giving me that role. I knew whatever Farhan writes is going to be something fantastic which is why even a small role of like that today is remembered."

Suchitra Pillai further said that Aamir Khan, Saif Ali Khan and Akshaye Khanna did not have that starry air about themselves. She revealed that when they were shooting for the song Koi Kahe, Saif would come and whisper some nonsense in her ears which would make her start laughing and that made Farhan mad.

Suchitra Pillai concluded by saying, “But really, Saif is a wonderful guy, a pure class. And even Aamir and Akshaye they were all good."

ALSO READ: Kareena Kapoor Khan and Saif Ali Khan name their second son Jehangir; Deets inside