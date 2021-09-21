Sucker for horror comedies? Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 to Phone Bhoot, 5 upcoming movies you shouldn't give a miss

Spooky, but not spooky enough for you to stop watching the film midway and get freaked out by the shadow of a curtain at night. Funny enough to pull a few giggles out of you, but not so many that it makes you forget that you are in the midst of a story about a supernatural entity. Tricky right? Well, that’s the genre of horror-comedy for you. And when it comes to Bollywood, not many filmmakers have dabbled into its territory, thus leaving admirers of the genre with not many options to choose from.

Sure, there’s the occasional release of a Goa Goa Gone, a Bhootnath, or a Bhool Bhulaiyaa sprinkled over the years. But these films are the exception, not the rule. However, worry not! Because we see a ray of hope. There has been an emerging and growing trend of experimenting with horror-comedies among filmmakers and producers. The Rajkummar Rao and Shraddha Kapoor starrer Stree did contribute to bring the focus into the potential of the genre. After Stree, two more horror comedies that released are Roohi and the very recent Bhoot Police. So, things are looking up, aren’t they?

So, if you are someone who loves spending your Saturday night (or any night, because you do you) watching a fear-inducing comedy, or a laugh-inducing horror film, here are the 5 upcoming movies you should definitely not miss!

Phone Bhoot

Phone Bhoot will bring together an interesting ensemble of cast on the screen with Katrina Kaif, Siddhant Chaturvedi and Ishaan Khatter in the leads. Ever since its announcement last year, Phone Bhoot has been making a lot of hype. The film is directed by Gurmmeet Singh, and produced by Farhan Akhtar and Ritesh Sidhwani’s Excel Entertainment. It is written by Ravi Shankaran and Jasvinder Singh Bath. Katrina, Siddhant, and Ishaan will reportedly play desi ghostbusters in the film, which is slated to release next year.

Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2

, Vidya Balan, and Shiney Ahuja’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa had been a memorable entertainer for viewers. Audiences have been desperately waiting for the second instalment in the Bhool Bhulaiyaa franchise, ever since the first posters of the film were dropped in August 2019. Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 will star Kartik Aaryan and Kiara Advani in the leads while the beautiful will be seen in a pivotal role. Directed by Anees Bazmee, the film is slated for release on 19th November, 2021.

Bhediya

The Amar Kaushik directorial Bhediya will feature Varun Dhawan in the lead, alongside Kriti Sanon and Abhishek Banerjee. This will be Varun’s first time experimenting with the genre. Varun had been shooting in the north eastern state of Arunachal Pradesh for the film, before wrapping it up in July. The forthcoming supernatural horror has been helmed by Amar Kaushik and is bankrolled by Maddock Films. Written by National Award Winner Niren Bhatt, the movie will hit theaters on April 14, 2022.

Bhoot Police 2

Pavan Kripalani’s Bhoot Police recently released on an OTT platform on the 10th of September. A few days back Pinkvilla exclusively learned that Pavan and producer Ramesh Taurani are planning to turn it into a franchise. The , , Jacqueline Fernandez, and starrer are entertaining audiences and producer Ramesh Taurani confirmed to Pinkvilla that they are planning a sequel for the film. Saif and Arjun as Vibhooti and Chiraunji will be returning as ghost hunters in Bhoot Police 2.

Stree 2

Rajkummar Rao and starrer Stree was much loved by audiences and critics alike when it released in 2018. And now, there are talks about a sequel to the film. Regarding this, producer Dinesh Vijan said in an exclusive chat with Pinkvilla in July, “Yes, crack ho gayi (We have cracked the idea). We are waiting for Pankaj ji’s (Tripathi) dates, once he gives us his dates, we will begin shooting,” After Stree in 2018, Roohi, Bhediya, and Stree 2 are the other films in Vijan’s horror-comedy universe.

