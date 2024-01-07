Sudha Murty says she likes Alia Bhatt; reveals watching her and Ranveer Singh's Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani stands out as one of the most beloved films of 2023. Marking Karan Johar's directorial comeback after seven years, the movie featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt earned accolades from audiences and critics alike. Notably, even Indian educator, author, and philanthropist Sudha Murty revealed that she watched it and admitted to liking the lead actress, Alia.

Sudha Murty reveals watching Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

In a recent interview with CNBC-TV18, Sudha Murty, the wife of Infosys founder Narayana Murthy and chairperson of Infosys Foundation, shared her fondness for Hindi movies. She disclosed her recent viewing of the romantic comedy Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, featuring Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt, expressing a special admiration for Alia. Sudha ji enthusiastically remarked, “In Hindi, I saw Ranveer Singh and Alia Bhatt… I like Alia Bhatt a lot. Rocky and Rani, I saw that.”

Delving into her viewing habits, Sudha Murty revealed her regular consumption of content on OTT platforms, stating, “I love Hindi movies. I don't see English movies anymore. Now I don't go to the theater. At least Netflix first day, Prime Video, you ask me anything.”

She also shared her interest in the historical drama series The Crown, saying, “Crown series I saw on Netflix. After many, you know the whole thing I saw. For me, Queen is the great icon; she is the heroine of that.”

More about Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh starrer Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani

Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani unfolds as a captivating love story between Rocky, a Punjabi lad, and Rani, a Bengali journalist. The ensemble cast, boasting names like Dharmendra, Jaya Bachchan, Shabana Azmi, Tota Roy Choudhury, Churni Ganguly, Aamir Bashir, and Kshitee Jog, adds depth to the narrative.

Directed by Karan Johar and written by Ishita Moitra, Shashank Khaitan, and Sumit Roy, the movie hit theaters on July 28, 2023. The film garnered widespread acclaim for its compelling storyline, stellar performances, soul-stirring music, Ranveer and Alia's sizzling on-screen chemistry, and the impactful message it conveyed.

