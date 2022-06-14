Sudhir Mishra’s mother passes away: Anil Kapoor, Farhan Akhtar & others pay condolences; Cremation held today

A piece of heartbreaking news is coming in from the Bollywood industry. Renowned filmmaker Sudhir Mishra’s mother passed away last night. Sudhir took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “My Mother passed away into the great beyond an hour ago. My Sister and I both held her hand as she went. I am now officially an orphan”. Many celebrities have taken to their social media handles to send a condolence to the director. Reportedly, the cremation will be held today. Many celebrities from the industry have started coming to the filmmaker's house.

A lot of actors and filmmakers were clicked as they came to pay their last respects to Sudhir Mishra’s mother. Anil Kapoor took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “condolences Sudhir”. Parambrata wrote, “Sincerest condolences sir… from another orphan… wishing her peace and you strength.” Farhan Akhtar too took to his Twitter handle and wrote, “Deepest condolences Sudhir.”

Check out pictures and tweets of celebrities:

Reportedly, Sudhir Mishra’s mother had been in the hospital for a few days now. The Serious Men director had been posting about his mother’s health on Twitter. On June 10, he tweeted, “Left the Hospital to have a bath. Have just been summoned back. They say my Mother has very little time.”

Just a few days before that, he had shared, “Mother critical Hospital. May she come out of it!” In a very emotional tweet, Pritish Nandy asked the director if he could be of any help, to which he wrote, “Come and hold my hand. It’s a kind of strange feeling watching one’s Mother so helpless and then there is the small fact that my desperate desire to save her counts for nothing. Hope she pulls through.”

On the work front, Sudhir Mishra last directed Nawazuddin Siddiqui starrer Serious Men. The film was nominated for an International Emmy Award. His next is a thriller named Afwaah, starring Nawaz and Bhumi Pednekar.

ALSO READ: Bhumi Pednekar ecstatic about quirky thriller with Nawazuddin Siddiqui: Want to break every stereotype