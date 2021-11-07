‘Sufi soul’ Parineeti Chopra slays in purple trench coat amid snow clad mountains, embraces winter in style

After her Nepal outing, Parineeti Chopra has now reached Kargil and just like last time, the actor isn’t holding back to bless our wanderlust hearts with picturesque views. On Saturday, the star took to Instagram to share a slew of vacation photos and videos that gave fans a sneak peek into her latest getaway. From scenic views to snow-covered mountains, her Instagram posts have created a massive buzz online.

Along with it, her sartorial choice has our complete attention. Trust Parineeti Chopra to alert us to the fact that the coat season is back again. She let her outerwear do most of the talking in a purple outfit while enjoying her snowy outing. If you want a lesson in how to pare things back without fading into the background, then Parineeti’s winter pick is the perfect option for you. The relaxed silhouette on Chopra’s informal top and pant set is definitely a smart choice for both comfort and style.

Besides this, what sets this coat apart is that it can work with anything from casual jeans-and-tee to a more considered look like an evening dress. The Ishqzaade star is having a gala time at Kargil as she’s flooding her feed with slow-motion videos. The actor also had an important message to her followers while sharing the pictures online. She urged her fans to “Live.. Truly live.. Make memories from moments.. Keep the peace.. Cutout everything and everyone that brings negativity.”

Take a look:

In terms of work, Parineeti Chopra was last seen in the black comedy film Sandeep Aur Pinky Faraar alongside Arjun Kapoor. She has also collaborated with Sooraj Barjatya for Unnchia. Apart from her Neena Gupta, Boman Irani and Anupam Kher also will be seen playing pivotal roles in the film.

