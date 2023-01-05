Suhana-Agastya, Disha-Aleksander, Aryan-Nora: 5 rumoured couples who broke the internet with their dating news

Bollywood actors and their dating life can never go hidden from the fans. As much as they are interested in their professional life, fans love to hear more about their personal lives as well. And this specifically includes details about their affairs. Celebrities generally keep their dating life hidden from everyone but as they say…nothing can be hidden from the fans. Recently a lot of Btown actors have rocked the internet with their relationship rumours. From Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan to Disha Patani a lot of actors have grabbed the limelight because of their alleged affairs. Scroll down to check out the list of Bollywood couples who have made it to the headlines because of their dating rumours. Suhana Khan-Agastya Nanda

Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda might be the newest couple on the block. These two are all set to make their Bollywood debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Reportedly, their romance started on the sets of the film and a source revealed that they were never trying to hide their relationship on the set and would often spend a lot of time together. It is also being said that they don't plan to make their alleged romance official as of now. But most of the people who are working on the film learnt about their bond in August 2022. Going by the report, Shweta Bachchan loves Suhana and she approves of her and Agastya's relationship. Shweta and Suhana are often seen commenting on each other's posts on Instagram. Even Agastya's sister Navya Naveli Nanda, who is rumoured to be dating Siddhant Chaturvedi, shares a warm bond with Suhana. They are often seen spending time together. The duo even gets clicked at Bollywood parties together.

Aryan Khan-Nora Fatehi Another couple who is making all the heads turn with their dating rumours is Aryan Khan and Nora Fatehi. Quite an unusual and rather unexpected couple we have to say. Who can resist the charm of Nora? Well, she recently made India proud with her solid performance at the FIFA World Cup 2022 and was in Dubai recently. The diva welcomed the New Year with her friends while enjoying fireworks at Burj Khalifa. However, Nora and Aryan's dating rumours started doing the rounds after their pictures with a fan were shared on social media. In the pictures, the duo was seen posing with a fan individually. The pictures raised eyebrows after everyone noticed that the pictures were taken at the same venue. Nora looked stunning in her stylish outfit while Aryan looked handsome in black. A user took to Reddit and shared a collage featuring them.

Tamannaah Bhatia-Vijay Varma It looks like Vijay Varma might have found his Darlings in Tamannaah Bhatia. Their dating rumours have sparked after a video featuring the two stars apparently kissing went viral. This video was taken during the New Year’s celebration in Goa. In the video, Tamannaah and Vijay can be seen kissing and hugging each other. Fans of the celebrities have been shipping their relationship on Twitter ever since the video surfaced on the internet. Pinkvilla exclusively reported that Tamannaah and Vijay’s first proper meeting was on the sets of Lust Stories 2. “They are in a happy space. Meanwhile, Sujoy’s short in the anthology is an out-and-out thriller, which is amazingly combined with the theme of lust. They shot for it at the Mehboob Studios in Bandra for six days, and the film is currently in the post-production stage. Lust Stories 2 was likely to release around Valentine's Day 2023, but it might get a bit postponed,” informs a source close to the development.

Tripti Dimri-Karnesh Ssharma Tripti Dimri is currently one of the most promising actresses in Bollywood. She is basking in the success of her recently released Netflix movie Qala and fans are appreciating her acting in the film. Well, the rumours about her dating Anushka Sharma’s brother Karnesh Ssharma had been going on for quite some time now. But recently, a mushy picture of the duo was shared by the actress on her Instagram handle which kind of cleared all the speculations in the minds of the fans about their dating.

Disha Patani-Aleksander Alex Disha Patani’s breakup news with Tiger Shroff shocked the netizens recently. But only after their separation news, the actress was started being spotted with a new man. This man is non-other than Aleksandar Alex. Disha’s frequent media appearances with Aleksandar set the internet ablaze sparking romance rumours between the duo. While Aleksandar has previously clarified that the two are ‘only close friends,’ their latest cosy dinner photographs have made fans believe otherwise. The actress often shares cosy pictures with him these days and we bet fans cannot help but think that he is Disha’s new boyfriend.

