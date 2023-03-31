Suhana, Aryan Khan make for stylish siblings at Tania Shroff’s birthday bash; Nirvan Khan and others spotted

Ahan Shetty’s girlfriend Tania Shroff celebrated her birthday two days ago, and the grand birthday bash was attended by a number of star kids. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, son Aryan Khan, Shanaya Kapoor, Agastya Nanda and others were spotted by the paparazzi as they arrived for the bash. Now, we have come across some inside pictures from the bash that feature Aryan, Suhana, Athiya Shetty, Khushi Kapoor, Shanaya, Jaaved Jaaferi’s daughter Alaviaa Jaaferi, Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan Khan, Varun Dhawan’s niece Anjini Dhawan, and others.

Aryan Khan, Suhana Khan, and others at Tania Shroff’s birthday bash

Pictures from Tania Shroff’s birthday bash have been shared by Orry on Instagram. Aryan Khan looks handsome in a black hoodie with a red cross over it. He looks effortlessly cool! Meanwhile, the pictures show Suhana Khan looking oh-so-glam in a figure-hugging strapless dress with animal print over it. It is cinched at the waist with a black belt detail, and Suhana accessorized with a dainty golden chain, matching hoop earrings, and a brown Louis Vuitton handbag. Meanwhile, Sohail Khan’s son Nirvan Khan was seen in a black tee, denim jacket, and black jeans. Athiya aced a chic casual look in a beige-colored mesh top with olive green pants, while Alaviaa Jaaferi was seen in a white dress with animal printed jacket over it.

Shanaya Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were also spotted at the bash. Check out the pictures below!

Suhana Khan is all set to foray into Bollywood with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies, which is expected to premiere this year on Netflix. Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda will also make their debuts with the same film.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: INSIDE PICS: Suhana Khan looks glam; Shanaya, Khushi Kapoor have a blast at Tania Shroff’s birthday bash