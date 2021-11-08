Suhana Khan is an adorable sight in white turtleneck as she hugs her friend in new PIC

Shah Rukh Khan and wife Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana has not made her Bollywood debut yet but she is by no means away from the limelight. Suhana Khan is not only popular among fans on social media, but the paparazzi also can’t get enough of her. The star kid is currently in New York where she is pursuing her higher education at NYU. And amid this, a few hours back, Suhana’s friend posted a priceless picture on Instagram stories featuring both of them together. In the picture, Suhana can be seen sharing a warm hug with her friend, as she wears a sweet smile on her face. Last night, Suhana Khan’s friend, Priyanka Kedia, took to her Instagram stories and shared an adorable picture featuring herself with the star kid. In the picture, both Suhana and Priyanka can be seen twinning in stylish white outfits. While Priyanka wore a white top, Suhana can be seen slaying winter fashion in a white turtleneck. Her hair is in a ponytail, while she punctuated her look with minimal makeup. Suhana wrapped up her look with golden hoop earrings. As both the friends hugged each other, they flashed sweet smiles on their faces. Take a look:

Recently, Suhana shared a few old pictures from her childhood on Instagram. After her brother Aryan Khan was released from jail last month, she shared a collage of black and white pictures. The collage featured Aryan and Suhana from when they were small kids. Along with them, a much younger Shah Rukh Khan was seen in the collage as well, as they shared some goofy moments with each other.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan's photos surface for the first time in weeks as she celebrates Halloween post Aryan Khan's return