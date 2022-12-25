Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli Nanda arrive at Kapoor family’s annual Christmas lunch; PICS
Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, Agastya Nanda and Shweta Bachchan were photographed at Shashi Kapoor’s house as they arrived for the annual Christmas lunch of the Kapoors.
Suhana Khan is the latest guest to be clicked at Shashi Kapoor’s house. She arrived with her The Archies co-star Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, and their mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda. All four of them were photographed by the paparazzi as they stepped out of the car. Check out their photos below.
Suhana Khan, Navya Naveli Nanda, and Agastya Nanda clicked
Keeping up with their annual tradition, this year too, the Kapoors are celebrating Christmas together with Kunal Kapoor hosting lunch at Shashi Kapoor’s house. Several members of the Kapoor clan have already arrived, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and more. And now, Shweta Bachchan Nanda has reached too. For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta is married to Rishi Kapoor’s sister Ritu Nanda’s son, Nikhil Nanda. Along with her, Agastya, Navya, and Suhana were papped too.
Suhana looked absolutely pretty in a black bodycon midi dress. She also carried a blue designer handbag and wrapped up her look with a pair of heels. On the other hand, Navya Naveli Nanda was seen donning a beautiful white dress. She added a pop of colour to her outfit with her brown handbag. She completed her look with a pair of beige heels. Agastya looked effortlessly handsome in his black sweatshirt and blue denims. Shweta was seen in a baggy shirt and denim jeans.
Take a look:
Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda in The Archies
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda are all set to make their acting debut with Zoya Akhtar’s The Archies. Apart from them, Khushi Kapoor will feature in the movie based on the popular international comics too. Earlier this month, they wrapped up the shooting of the film, and it will soon premiere on OTT.The official Instagram handle of Netflix India took to the 'gram and shared a slew of fun photos featuring the cast and crew of The Archies. The pictures featured the entire team dressed up in rather cool-looking green and maroon The Archies tee-shirts.
Suhana and Khushi to the story feature on Instagram and shared the post on their respective handles too. While Suhana captioned the post, "It's a wrap (emotional emoji) (red heart emoji)", Khushi wrote, "And it's a wrap on The Archies (white heart emoji)".
