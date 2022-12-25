Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, and Navya Naveli Nanda arrive at Kapoor family’s annual Christmas lunch; PICS

Suhana Khan is the latest guest to be clicked at Shashi Kapoor’s house. She arrived with her The Archies co-star Agastya Nanda, Navya Naveli Nanda, and their mom Shweta Bachchan Nanda. All four of them were photographed by the paparazzi as they stepped out of the car. Check out their photos below.

Keeping up with their annual tradition, this year too, the Kapoors are celebrating Christmas together with Kunal Kapoor hosting lunch at Shashi Kapoor’s house. Several members of the Kapoor clan have already arrived, including Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt, Neetu Kapoor, Randhir Kapoor, Karisma Kapoor, and more. And now, Shweta Bachchan Nanda has reached too. For the unversed, Amitabh Bachchan’s daughter Shweta is married to Rishi Kapoor’s sister Ritu Nanda’s son, Nikhil Nanda. Along with her, Agastya, Navya, and Suhana were papped too.

Suhana looked absolutely pretty in a black bodycon midi dress. She also carried a blue designer handbag and wrapped up her look with a pair of heels. On the other hand, Navya Naveli Nanda was seen donning a beautiful white dress. She added a pop of colour to her outfit with her brown handbag. She completed her look with a pair of beige heels. Agastya looked effortlessly handsome in his black sweatshirt and blue denims. Shweta was seen in a baggy shirt and denim jeans.

