Suhana Khan, Agastya Nanda, Shanaya Kapoor return post celebrating Navya Nanda’s birthday in Alibaug-VIDEO

Yesterday, Amitabh Bachchan and Jaya Bachchan’s granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda turned a year older. She celebrated her 25 th birthday, and wishes poured in from family, friends, well-wishers, and her fans. Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor, and many others posted pictures with her and penned heartfelt notes to shower their love on Navya. She also celebrated her birthday with her brother Agastya Nanda, and friends Suhana Khan and Shanaya Kapoor in Alibaug. Agastya, Suhana, and Shanaya were clicked by the paparazzi as they returned to Mumbai this morning.

In the videos shared by the paparazzi, Suhana, Agastya, and Shanaya were seen making their way out of the ferry. They were spotted at the Gateway of India as they deboarded the ferry. Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan looked chic as ever in a bright pink crop top paired with white pants. She was seen carrying a white handbag and quickly got inside the car. Meanwhile, Shanaya Kapoor was seen in a casual look wearing a chocolate brown zipper hoodie, paired with matching shorts. Her hair was tied back in a ponytail and she was seen carrying a Louis Vuitton backpack as she made her way to the car.

Navya Nanda's brother Agastya Nanda was seen in a beige t-shirt paired with white pants and matching sneakers. He had his sunglasses and face mask on, and was seen heading to his car after deboarding the ferry. Check out the video below.