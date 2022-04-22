Suhana Khan & Agastya Nanda's UNSEEN photo proves they might share great onscreen chemistry in The Archies.

Zoya Akhtar left the Internet curious when she shared a clapperboard which read 'The Archies' earlier this week. Well, the filmmaker only further confirmed Pinkvilla's exclusive news breaks since 2021 when we had revealed that Zoya will be launching Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda with a Hindi adaptation of the world-famous comics The Archies.

The project went on floors this week in Ooty. While she has not yet confirmed the lead cast, we have already seen a glimpse of Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda in their retro looks as they were snapped on set in Mumbai a few weeks ago.

Their looks clearly revealed that Agastya will be essaying the role of Archie, while Khushi's hairstyle indicated that she will be playing Betty in the drama. This leaves Suhana with the lead character of Veronica. If past adaptations are anything to go by, then a love track between Archie and Veronica is inevitable. While we're not sure if Zoya Akhtar will follow this path, Agastya and Suhana as Archie and Veronica might just make for a good onscreen pair. Why do we say that?

Well, thanks to young star kids' fan clubs, we stumbled upon this unseen picture of Suhana and Agastya which shows them smiling for the camera. The throwback photo features the two star kids at a party and proves that they just might bring a great chemistry to the silver screen.

Take a look at Suhana and Agastya's unseen photo:

Meanwhile, Amitabh Bachchan officially confirmed that Agastya will be making his debut with The Archies. Welcoming him to the movies, Big B was a proud grandfather.

ALSO READ: No greater joy: Amitabh Bachchan ecstatic as grandson Agastya Nanda begins debut film The Archies