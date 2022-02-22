Suhana Khan, Agastya, Zoya Akhtar spotted outside dance classes; Has the prep for 'The Archies' begun?

Ever since the reports of Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda making their big Bollywood debut came out, fans cannot keep their calm. Their constant spotting outside Zoya Akhtar’s office somewhere made is clear that they will soon be seen in her film. In fact, recently Zoya made an official announcement of her upcoming film that will be based on the popular comics Archies. Although, the star cast has not been announced yet but today yet again Suhana Khan and Agastya Nanda were spotted with Zoya in Khar outside a dance class and we wonder if they are prepping for The Archies?