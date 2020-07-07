Suhana Khan is all decked up as she flaunts her cool accessories in a new POST

Suhana Khan has recently shared a post on her Instagram handle which is a perfect treat for all her die-hard fans. Check it out.

undoubtedly has a massive fan following all over the world for all the obvious reasons. But there is no denying this fact that King Khan and ’s daughter Suhana has also been able to acquire a huge fan base within a short period. The stunning diva is far off from venturing into Bollywood but continues to grab the limelight one way or the other. Suhana has also made her Instagram profile public some time back.

As we speak of this, the gorgeous beauty has once again treated her fans with a new post on her personal handle. However, there is a twist here as Suhana is seen flaunting her amazing outfit and accessories instead of showing her face. As can be seen in the picture as well as the video, she is wearing a sleeveless white crochet dress and teams it up with some cool accessories that include bracelets, rings, and double chains.

Check out ’s latest Instagram post below:

As soon as she shared this on social media, fans started showering comments on the same. While one fan called her cool, another one went on to call her ‘artsy.’ Talking about Suhana Khan, she had returned from New York sometime back owing to the Coronavirus outbreak and is under home quarantine with her mom, dad, and the rest of her family. Her social media timeline proves that she can give any model a run for her money!

