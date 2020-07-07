  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Suhana Khan is all decked up as she flaunts her cool accessories in a new POST

Suhana Khan has recently shared a post on her Instagram handle which is a perfect treat for all her die-hard fans. Check it out.
4634 reads Mumbai Updated: July 7, 2020 09:30 pm
Suhana Khan is all decked up as she flaunts her cool accessories in a new POSTSuhana Khan is all decked up as she flaunts her cool accessories in a new POST
  • 1
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Shah Rukh Khan undoubtedly has a massive fan following all over the world for all the obvious reasons. But there is no denying this fact that King Khan and Gauri Khan’s daughter Suhana has also been able to acquire a huge fan base within a short period. The stunning diva is far off from venturing into Bollywood but continues to grab the limelight one way or the other. Suhana has also made her Instagram profile public some time back.

As we speak of this, the gorgeous beauty has once again treated her fans with a new post on her personal handle. However, there is a twist here as Suhana is seen flaunting her amazing outfit and accessories instead of showing her face. As can be seen in the picture as well as the video, she is wearing a sleeveless white crochet dress and teams it up with some cool accessories that include bracelets, rings, and double chains.

Check out Suhana Khan’s latest Instagram post below:

 
 
 
 

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

details

A post shared by Suhana Khan (suhanakhan2) on

As soon as she shared this on social media, fans started showering comments on the same. While one fan called her cool, another one went on to call her ‘artsy.’ Talking about Suhana Khan, she had returned from New York sometime back owing to the Coronavirus outbreak and is under home quarantine with her mom, dad, and the rest of her family. Her social media timeline proves that she can give any model a run for her money!

Credits :Instagram

Stay updated with the latest entertainment,fashion and lifestyle news. Get our Newsletter

Latest Videos
Shahid Kapoor & Mira Rajput anniversary: Check out the couple’s interesting revelations
Aashiqui boy Rahul Roy on walking away from films, Mahesh Bhatt, outsider, Bigg Boss, insecurities
Ranveer Singh - The ultimate king of fashion in Bollywood
Aashiqui girl Anu Aggarwal on her casting couch experience, #MeToo, charging 80000 for a shoot
Tara Sutaria’s skincare secrets DECODED
Mira Rajput’s TOP controversies
Mohena Kumari Singh’s detailed Covid 19 journey: Dos, Don’ts, battling anxiety
BeerBiceps aka Ranveer Allahbadia on fitness, being obese & fatshamed, judgmental relatives
Saroj Khan Passes Away: From child artist to Bollywood’s legendary choreographer; Here’s her inspiring journey
Erica Fernandes on her most googled search to her BF dealing with her mood swings
Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli’s magical love story
Anonymous 46 minutes ago

Nice PR article.

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement