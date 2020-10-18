Suhana Khan is all decked up as she poses for a mirror selfie with cousin Alia Chhiba; See PHOTO

Suhana Khan took to her Instagram story to share a stunning picture with her cousin Alia Chhiba.

Bollywood superstar ’s daughter, , is currently in the UAE with her family for IPL 2020. She often gets clicked while enjoying matches. Suhana is also an avid social media user and she keeps posting gorgeous pictures on her Instagram handle. Recently, the star kid took to her Instagram story to share a stunning picture with her cousin Alia Chhiba. In the picture, the duo can be seen all decked up in colour co-ordinated grey outfits. Interestingly, the colour of the first day of Navratri is also grey.

Suhana can be seen slaying in a grey dress while her cousin Alia can be seen donning a grey-coloured zebra print attire. Alia has taken the mirror selfie on her phone featuring Suhana. On Alia’s phone cover, a picture of her and Suhana appears to be there. The former can be seen wearing a lot of accessories while the latter kept it simple-yet-classy.

Take a look at Suhana Khan and her cousin Alia Chhiba’s latest picture here:

A few days back, Suhana had shared a beautiful picture of herself wherein she could be seen wearing a printed midi dress and sitting gracefully. She posted the picture with a funny caption that reads, "Gonna post this before i stare at it long enough to start hating it," Alia also reacted to her post with heart-eyed emojis. Suhana has enrolled herself in New York's Columbia University for film study but she had to fly down to Mumbai during the lockdown. Last year, she graduated from England's Ardingly College. Reportedly, she is likely to pursue acting after completing her education.

