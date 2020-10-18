  1. Home
  2. entertainment

Suhana Khan is all decked up as she poses for a mirror selfie with cousin Alia Chhiba; See PHOTO

Suhana Khan took to her Instagram story to share a stunning picture with her cousin Alia Chhiba.
27082 reads Mumbai
Suhana Khan is all decked up as she poses for a mirror selfieSuhana Khan is all decked up as she poses for a mirror selfie with cousin Alia Chhiba; See PHOTO
  • 4
  • facebook
  • twitter
  • Share on whatsapp

Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter, Suhana Khan, is currently in the UAE with her family for IPL 2020. She often gets clicked while enjoying matches. Suhana is also an avid social media user and she keeps posting gorgeous pictures on her Instagram handle. Recently, the star kid took to her Instagram story to share a stunning picture with her cousin Alia Chhiba. In the picture, the duo can be seen all decked up in colour co-ordinated grey outfits. Interestingly, the colour of the first day of Navratri is also grey. 

Suhana can be seen slaying in a grey dress while her cousin Alia can be seen donning a grey-coloured zebra print attire. Alia has taken the mirror selfie on her phone featuring Suhana. On Alia’s phone cover, a picture of her and Suhana appears to be there. The former can be seen wearing a lot of accessories while the latter kept it simple-yet-classy. 

Take a look at Suhana Khan and her cousin Alia Chhiba’s latest picture here:

A few days back, Suhana had shared a beautiful picture of herself wherein she could be seen wearing a printed midi dress and sitting gracefully. She posted the picture with a funny caption that reads, "Gonna post this before i stare at it long enough to start hating it," Alia also reacted to her post with heart-eyed emojis. Suhana has enrolled herself in New York's Columbia University for film study but she had to fly down to Mumbai during the lockdown. Last year, she graduated from England's Ardingly College. Reportedly, she is likely to pursue acting after completing her education.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan drops a stunning picture; Fans calls her ‘absolute beauty’

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Suhana Khan Instagram

You may like these
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan drops a stunning picture; Fans calls her ‘absolute beauty’
Is trolling Suhana Khan for her father Shah Rukh Khan’s fairness cream advertisement an ethical thing? COMMENT
Suhana Khan's gorgeous 'goodnight' selfie sees Shah Rukh Khan's daughter's eye makeup game on point
Amid B town drug nexus, Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan shares a cryptic post on ‘misogyny’; Take a look
Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan turns into a glam goddess as she shows off her make up skills; See PHOTO
Shah Rukh Khan’s kids Suhana, Aryan, AbRam Khan redefine cuteness as they pose for a picture perfect photo
Anonymous 48 minutes ago

No use..let them achieve in life ..then pose..

Anonymous 53 minutes ago

Why the girl next to suhans always steals the show??

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Rich girls with nothing much to do except pouting and posing

Anonymous 1 hour ago

Jealous na?

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement.

Options

Pinkvilla has updated its Privacy and Cookie policy. We use cookies to improve your experience on our site and show you Personalized advertisement