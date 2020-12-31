Suhana Khan is all set to dash into New Year 2021 in furry white co ords; BFF Shanaya asks 'are you for real'

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan stunned the internet with her latest photos as she gears up to welcome 2021. The gorgeous star kid left her best friend Shanaya Kapoor awestruck with her latest look.

If there is one star kid who never fails to leave the internet gushing over her photos, it is and 's daughter, . The gorgeous star kid is quite an avid social media user and since she has made her profile public, Suhana keeps giving fans a glimpse into her life. And now, as the year 2020 is coming to an end, Suhana seems to be gearing up to welcome 2021 in style. Her recent Instagram photos prove that she is all set to enter the New Year in style.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Suhana shared photos of herself posing in front of her camera. The gorgeous star kid could be seen clad in stunning white furry co-ords. With a crop top and bottom, Suhana gave all a glimpse of her toned mid-riff and left fans gushing over the stylish yet chic look. Even her close friends could not stop showering love on Suhana and her latest photos. Many asked if she used her new tripod to click the photos all by herself.

Her best friend, Shanaya Kapoor also dropped a heartening comment. She asked Suhana, "Are You For Real," with a heart emoticon. The comment and the photos seem to be going viral among fans of Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan.

Take a look at Suhana Khan's photos:

Meanwhile, Suhana has been sharing photos on social media since her return from Dubai. Last month, Suhana had joined Shah Rukh Khan, , AbRam in Dubai for the IPL 2020 tournament. Often, she, Aryan, SRK and AbRam were spotted in the stands while cheering for their team.

Also Read|Suhana Khan is truly photogenic and her latest candid clicks are proof; Take a look

Download the Pinkvilla App for latest Bollywood & Entertainment news, hot celebrity photos, lifestyle articles, fashion & beauty news,Hollywood, K-Drama etc . Click here

Credits :Suhana Khan Instagram

Share your comment ×