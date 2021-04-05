Suhana Khan amps up her classy black look with glam makeup as she heads out; Navya Naveli Nanda reacts

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan is currently in New York. Recently, she shared stunning photos as she headed out and her best friend Navya Naveli Nanda was quick to drop a comment.

Among the popular star kids in Bollywood, and 's daughter, has managed to hit the headlines even before her debut on the screen. The star kid is currently in New York where she is finishing up her education and while spending time there, Suhana often posts photos that give all a sneak peek into her life. Speaking of this, recently, Suhana headed out in the city in a glamourous avatar and well, she shared stunning photos from the outing.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Suhana shared photos in which she was seen sitting at a table as she posed for it. She is seen clad in a low-neck black dress in the photo with a belt around her waist. With it, Suhana opted for glamourous makeup with lots of highlighter and dark brown lipstick. We can also see her flaunting 2 different pendants including an 'Om' locket in her neck. With it, she added gold hoops to complete her look.

With her hair tied up neatly in a bun, Suhana sat elegantly as she posed for the stunning photos. Seeing the photos, many of her close buddies showered love on her. However, left a surprised comment. She wrote, "oooooo."

Take a look:

Since Suhana left for New York, she has been giving glimpses of her life at college on social media. It was last year during the lockdown that she made her Instagram profile public and left fans surprised. Since then, she has been using her social media account to share photos. Her social media interactions with her close friends including Ananya Panday, Shanaya Kapoor and Navya often go viral among the fan clubs.

