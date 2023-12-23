Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Aditya Roy Kapur, Tania Shroff, others have a blast as they party together-PICS

Ananya Panday and Aditya Roy Kapur are two extremely famous actors in Bollywood. They have also been making headlines for their rumored relationship.

Just recently, the two of them, along with Suhana Khan and Tania Shroff, got together to have a fantastic time at a party. Now, let's check out some inside pictures from their amazing night of fun!

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan party together

Recently, Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday, Suhana Khan and Tania Shroff among others did a get-together for a party. The party also had Rysa Panday and Deeya Shroff among others. Ananya opted for a black tank top with jeans, while Aditya donned a black t-shirt. Shah Rukh Khan's daughter Suhana looked lovely in a glamorous outfit. All the inside pictures give us a hint towards a wild and fun party. The party also had popular influencer Orhan 'Orry' Awatramani.

Check out the pictures!

Aditya Roy Kapur, Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan's work front

Aditya Roy Kapur made his digital debut this year with the thriller web series The Night Manager. He recently also appeared in the action thriller Gumraah. While the former received praise, the latter turned out to be a box office bomb. Kapur is currently shooting for Anurag Basu's Metro...In Dino which is a sequel to the 2007 film Life in a Metro.

Ananya, on the other hand, was recently seen alongside Ayushmann Khurrana in the comedy film Dream Girl 2. Upon release, the film turned out to be a major commercial success. She is now gearing up for Kho Gaye Hum Kahan with Adarsh Gaurav and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The film will premiere on Netflix on December 26. Apart from that, she is also doing Vikramaditya Motwane's Control and Akshay Kumar starrer C Sankaran Nair biopic.

Suhana recently made her acting debut with Zoya Akhtar's The Archies. The film also starred Agastya Nanda, Khushi Kapoor and Aditi Dot Saigal.

