Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Janhvi Kapoor are all hearts for Shanaya Kapoor's new post for THIS special person

Shanaya Kapoor is all set for her big Bollywood debut. She never misses a chance to impress all her fans with the stunning pictures that she keeps posting on her social media. Whenever she posts a picture, amongst the first ones to comment are her BFFs Ananya Panday and Suhana Khan. Even today when Shanaya shared a picture of her mom enjoying the sunset, Ananya and Suhana could not contain their excitement and had a unique reaction.

In the picture, we can see Shanaya Kapoor’s mom Maheep Kapoor standing amidst a desert background. We have to admit that the setting sun in this background looked extremely beautiful. Maheep stood in all-white attire in the picture. She wore white shorts and a white crop top. Sharing this picture, Shanaya wrote, “sun shines wherever u are mumma.” Reacting to this Suhana Khan took to the comments section to post three yellow heart emojis. Ananya Panday on the other hand wrote, “That was my caption for u once.” To this Shanaya replied, “@ananyapanday really that’s quite sweet of u ?! What happened.” Ananya on this replied, “@shanayakapoor02 ur birthday maybe idk can’t think of another reason,” only to get a reply “@ananyapanday cause ur obsessed w me maybe that’s why,” in the comments section.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, on the work front, Suhana Khan is all set to make her OTT debut with Zoya Akhtar’s next that will be based on the popular comics Archies. Along with her Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda too will be making their debut.

Ananya Panday will next be seen in Kho Gaye Hum Kahaan alongside Siddhant Chaturvedi and Aadarsh Gourav.

