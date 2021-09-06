Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli feel this about Shanaya Kapoor's 'glammed up' avatar in PJs; PHOTOS

Among the popular star kids, Shanaya Kapoor seems to have become a favourite of netizens even before her debut. Since Shanaya made her Instagram account public, she has been sharing glimpses of her life on the same and netizens have been loving it. Not just netizens, her BFF squad including Ananya Panday, and always come out to cheer for her when she posts on her handle. And speaking of it, her Pjs avatar with glam touch evoked a reaction from her girl gang too.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shanaya shared a series of photos while chilling at home on the weekend. In the photos, Shanaya could be seen clad in a black silk nightwear top with her Pjs. However, with her loungewear look, Shanaya dolled up with glamourous makeup. With perfectly styled hair and dewy makeup, Shanaya looked gorgeous in the several photos that she clicked and her best friends Ananya, Suhana and Navya were quick to react to it. All of them loved Shanaya's casual look.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shanaya has been gearing up for her Bollywood debut. It was this year that it was announced that Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter will be debuting in Bollywood in a Dharma Productions porject. While details of the project have been kept under wraps, Shanaya's social media popularity is at an all time high. The star kid is also spotted in the city often when she heads out to gym and dance class and her style is loved by many. Even her dance videos leave many impressed.

