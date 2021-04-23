Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda shower LOVE on BFF Shanaya Kapoor's beautiful pics amid nature

Shanaya Kapoor took to social media to share stunning photos amid nature recently. Her best friends, Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda and cousin Khushi Kapoor were quick to notice her stunning look in them.

Sanjay Kapoor and Maheep Kapoor's daughter Shanaya Kapoor is the newest sensation who is gearing up for her big Bollywood debut. Since that has been announced, Shanaya has been quite active on social media and recently, she shared stunning photos from her trip amid nature over the years. As soon as Shanaya shared her photos and videos, her best friends , Ananya Panday, and cousin reacted to it with a lot of love.

Taking to her Instagram handle, Shanaya shared photos and videos where she is seen enjoying the different hues of nature. From trekking in the mountains to soaking in the sun to enjoying the waves of the sea, Shanaya shared several glimpses from her vacays over the years with fans on social media. Shanaya's photos and videos evoked lovely reactions from her loved ones including her mom Maheep Kapoor and friends. However, it was her girl gang, Navya, Suhana and Ananya that loved the photo.

Shanaya's best friends Suhana, Ananya and Navya reacted to the photos by hitting the like button. Many a time, Suhana, Navya, Ananya and Shanaya engage in social media banter on each other's posts and leave the internet in awe.

Take a look:

Meanwhile, Shanaya is gearing up for her debut in a Dharma Productions project and her friends Suhana, Navya and Ananya were stoked by the announcement. On the other hand, Suhana and Navya are currently in New York while Ananya recently jetted out of the city with her mom Bhavana Pandey.

Also Read|Suhana Khan is 'heartbroken' as COVID 19 cases surge in India amid the second wave; Says 'Stay Safe'

Credits :Shanaya Kapoor Instagram

Share your comment ×