Suhana Khan & Ananya Panday root for Kolkata Knight Riders at IPL in colourful KKR T-shirts; WATCH

Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday are all set to cheer for Shah Rukh Khan and Juhi Chawla’s Kolkata Knight Riders at tonight’s IPL match against Punjab Kings. A few moments back, both Ananya and Suhana took to their Instagram stories and shared videos where they can be seen donning tank tops with the KKR logo on them. Sometime back, Suhana took to the ‘story’ feature on the photo-and-video-sharing application and dropped a video where she can be seen seated inside a car. She was seen donning a yellow tank top that had the KKR logo on it. A section of her hair was tied up, while the other half was let down. She had minimal makeup on. Sharing the video, Suhana wrote in a violet font, “Game day”. She also added a heart emoji in the same colour. Ananya Panday took shared a video on her Instagram stories. The Gehraiyaan actress was seen donning a white tank top with the KKR logo. Her shoulder-length hair was left open, and she sported a minimal makeup look. Take a look at Suhana Khan and Ananya Panday’s PICS:

Click HERE to watch Suhana Khan’s video for KKR.

Click HERE to watch Ananya Panday root for KKR.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Ananya Panday is currently busy shooting for her upcoming film Kho Gaye Hum Kahan. The Arjun Varain Singh directorial features Siddhant Chaturvedi and Adarsh Gourav in the lead roles apart from Ananya. She also has Liger with Vijay Deverakonda in the pipeline.

Suhana Khan, on the other hand, has started shooting for her debut Bollywood project directed by Zoya Akhtar. It is an adaptation of the international comic The Archie and features newbies Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda as well.

ALSO READ: Suhana Khan looks jaw-droppingly stunning in a black dress as she poses with cousin Alia Chhiba; PICS