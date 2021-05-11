Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Shanaya exchange ideas, would be amazing to see them on screen, says Maheep Kapoor

In a recent chat with a portal, Shanaya Kapoor's mom, Maheep Kapoor shared how Suhana Khan, her daughter and Ananya Panday have bonded over the years. She also expressed her take on seeing all three of them on the big screen together.

Bollywood's most popular star kids, , Shanaya Kapoor and Ananya Panday are also social media stars. While Ananya has already begun making her mark in Bollywood, Shanaya will soon be debuting in a Dharma Productions film. On the other hand, rumours of 's daughter Suhana Khan entering Bollywood also keep coming in. Amid all this buzz, Shanaya's mother Maheep Kapoor, who won hearts in The Fabulous Lives of Bollywood Wives, spoke up about Suhana, Ananya and her daughter's bond since childhood.

In a chat with Peeping Moon on Mother's Day, Maheep opened up about Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya's move to enter Bollywood and their bond. Maheep shared that all three girls have been friends since childhood. Further, when asked about the possibility of seeing all three of them together on the big screen, Maheep said that it would be 'amazing.' Further, she also shared that since Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya grew up in the industry, they were able to understand many things. Maheep also revealed how Shanaya has been taking tips from BFF Ananya ahead of her debut.

Because they've grown up in the industry, they understand a lot of things. This is their bonding now. Maheep Kapoor

Talking about the three, Maheep said, "Ananya, Suhana, Shanaya, they have been friends since, I mean literally, we gave birth to them, and they've been glued to each other. They are such close friends. It would be amazing to see the three of them on screen. I love them, I love the way they are with each other. They have each other's back." Further, talking about the beauty of their bond together, Maheep added, "Because they've grown up in the industry, they understand a lot of things. This is their bonding now. Shanaya's definitely talking to Ananya, getting pointers. Suhana, who's amazing with makeup. They're always exchanging ideas and thoughts. They have a great relationship, and I hope it always remains, because it's literally since they've been born."

These girls are going to prove them wrong. These girls are too tight. Maheep Kapoor on Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya

Further, Maheep also expressed how Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya's bond will prove people wrong about industry friendships being rare. She said, "These girls are going to prove them wrong. These girls are too tight. They are each other's cheerleaders."

Meanwhile, we often get to see Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya lift each other up on social media. They comment on each other's posts and praise each other's work on social media as well. Whenever Suhana is back in town, she is seen spending time with her girlfriends Ananya and Shanaya. Their photos together always tend to go viral and many followers of these star kids are waiting for them to debut in Bollywood.

Also Read|Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Navya Naveli Nanda shower LOVE on BFF Shanaya Kapoor's beautiful pics amid nature

Credits :Peeping Moon

Share your comment ×