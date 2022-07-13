Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday & Shanaya Kapoor: 7 PICS of coolest girl squad that sum up their friendship

Star kids Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday and Shanaya Kapoor are childhood besties. While Ananya has already become an actor, Sanjay Kapoor’s daughter Shanaya Kapoor and Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan are also expected to make their debut soon. Shanaya is being launched by Karan Johar’s Dharma Productions in Bedhadak, opposite Lakshya Lalwani and Gurfateh Pirzada. Meanwhile, Suhana will be soon entering showbiz with the Zoya Akhtar’s adaptation of Archies Comics, The Archies.

Ananya, Suhana, and Shanaya are quite active on their respective social media spaces, where they often treat their fans to glimpses of their life. Moreover, all three of them often share each other’s pictures and videos on their respective social media handles. Ananya, especially, keeps on sharing adorable throwback pictures from their childhood and their bond is as strong as it was in their childhood.

Have a look at the pictures:

Ananya shared this adorable picture of the trio’s childhood on holi, calling it her best holi memories.

Suhana, Ananya and Shanaya attended the same school A perfect and magical picture shared by Ananya on Womens Day. She captioned the post as "where there is a woman, there is magic. grateful to be surrounded by so much magic #WomensDayEveryday." On Shanaya's birthday, Ananya shared an adorable picture with the latter. She wrote: "happy 21st bday to my soul sister. ily shanicakes"

Charlie’s Angels!! Ananya Panday considers Suahna and Shanaya her family.

Ananya shared the picture on Suhana's birthday. The trio looked super cool in the photo.

Joking about Suhana's head, Ananya said, nothing really changes, except she doesn't bite Suhana’s head anymore...ok maybe she does sometimes.

